Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Sports: Joel Embiid pulls off another masterful flop to get Andre Drummond ejected



  • Joel Embiid flopped hard in the final minute of the 76ers game against the Pistons on Tuesday night to get Andre Drummond ejected.
  • While the 76ers would go on to lose, after the game, Embiid would argue that he was inside Drummond's head.
  • Drummond would go on to get the last laugh with a post of his own.
  • The two teams meet again in Philadelphia is just two weeks.


Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid wants to master every aspect of basketball, and on Tuesday he demonstrated once again that his game goes beyond being a dominant defensive presence and reliable scorer.

Late in the fourth quarter of the 76ers game against the Detroit Pistons, Embiid flopped hard after barely being touched by Andre Drummond, drawing a second technical thanks largely to his acting abilities.


If Embiid's flop wasn't obvious enough on its own, his quick bounce to his feet to celebrate Drummond's ejection was a pretty clear giveaway.

At the time, the call was monumental — the Sixers and Pistons were tied in the final minute of regulation, but after J.J. Redick missed the technical free throw, the game went to overtime, where the Pistons would win 133-132 behind a heroic, career-high 50-point effort from Blake Griffin.

Despite the loss, Embiid was clearly pleased with his effort to troll Drummond and said as much to reporters after the game.

"I think I own a lot of real estate in his head," Embiid said. "We lost, so I'm not supposed to talk trash, but he knows damn well that he can't guard me."

Whether you think it's proper gamesmanship or in poor taste, listening to Embiid speak about it you must admit that his flop was strategically executed.

"At one point, I think [referee] Tyler [Ford] said that the next cheap shot, the next one is going to get a technical foul, and that's why he got the other technical foul," Embiid said. "All I was doing was just talking and playing basketball and trying to win the game."

Still, it was the Pistons who got the win, and Drummond who got the last laugh.

With the win, the Pistons are off to a 3-0 start to the season under new head coach Dwane Casey.

They travel to Philadelphia to meet the 76ers again next Saturday in a rematch that's sure to be heated.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/10/2018 12:31:00 Mama lights up Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless

Mama lights up Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless

The 7th edition of Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless which held last Saturday at Eko Hotel, Lagos, had a refreshing twist as premium beverage brand Coca-Cola refreshed

0 News 24/10/2018 12:32:00 Sports: Joel Embiid pulls off another masterful flop to get Andre Drummond ejected

Sports: Joel Embiid pulls off another masterful flop to get Andre Drummond ejected

Joel Embiid flopped hard in the final minute of the 76ers game against the Pistons on Tuesday night to get Andre Drummond ejected. While

0 News 24/10/2018 12:44:00 Lifestyle: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wore remarkably similar outfits to Kate Middleton and Prince William on their royal tour from 6 years ago

Lifestyle: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wore remarkably similar outfits to Kate Middleton and Prince William on their royal tour from 6 years ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wore bright tropical-inspired outfits for a visit to Suva, Fiji, on Wednesday. Markle wore a silk floral dress with

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/10/2018 15:15:00 Huddersfield vs Liverpool: Salah ends goal drought

Huddersfield vs Liverpool: Salah ends goal drought

Huddersfield vs Liverpool: Mohamed Salah ended a four-match goal drought for Liverpool with a sublime strike that secured a nervous 1-0 Premier League victory away

0 News 22/10/2018 09:13:00 PDP presidency: Nigeria’ll be worse if PDP returns in 2019 – Balarabe Musa

PDP presidency: Nigeria’ll be worse if PDP returns in 2019 – Balarabe Musa

A former governor of Old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, on Monday urged Nigerians not to gamble with the idea of returning the People’s Democratic

0 News 22/10/2018 17:02:00 2018 AITEO FA CUP:-“We are ready for FA Finals”- Okowa

2018 AITEO FA CUP:-“We are ready for FA Finals”- Okowa

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday said that the state was poised to host the 2018 Aiteo FA Cup finals. Speaking after an inspection

0 News 24/10/2018 07:04:00 5 things we learnt in the Champions League on Tuesday

5 things we learnt in the Champions League on Tuesday

Matchday three of the 2018/2019 Champions League kicked off on Tuesday, October 23 with a slew of interesting fixtures. Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford

0 News 22/10/2018 09:54:00 Buhari is change but Atiku is bureau de change - Rev Fr. Mbaka

Buhari is change but Atiku is bureau de change - Rev Fr. Mbaka

- Spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has described president Buhar as change- The respected cleric also described candidate of the

0 News 21/10/2018 22:58:00 Lasaco Assurance to raise N10bn additional capital

Lasaco Assurance to raise N10bn additional capital

LASACO Assurance Plc is  set to raise N10 billion additional capital through its existing and new shareholders. The company which planned to raise the additional capital

Most Watched Movies

cron