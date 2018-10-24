Niboro calls for quick intervention on Aladja, Ogbe-Ijoh crisis

Warri(Delta) – The former Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Ima Niboro, has called on relevant authorities to urgently intervene on the persistent crisis between Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh communities in Delta.

*Section of the market after the inferno

Niboro, also an All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency in the 2019 general elections made the call on Wednesday through his Media Campaign Organisation in Warri.

He condemned the age-long boundary dispute between both communities and urged them to sheath their sword and embrace peace.

NAN reports that Aladja community is in Udu Local Government Area, while Ogbe-Ijoh is the administrative headquarters of Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta.

It would be recalled that the age-long boundary dispute between the neighbouring communities also resurfaced on Monday, where some persons were alleged to have died and scores injured.

“I am deeply concerned and saddened about the persistent violence and attendant loss of life, property and means of livelihood,” he said.

While sympathising with the family of the victims, Niboro called on the relevant law enforcement agencies to apprehend and prosecute those behind the mayhem.

The former NAN boss also urged the youth not to take laws into their hands. (NAN)