I did not pledge support to Ihedioha, I don’t have a Twitter account – Stanley Amuchie

Frontline Imo State governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Sir Stanley Amuchie, has denied post emanating from a Twitter handle that he has pledged to work with Chief Emeka Ihedioha, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to achieve the PDP’s victory in the 2019 governorship election in Imo State. Stanley Amuchie

A statement issued on Wednesday on his behalf by Max Amuchie, his media adviser, described as fake the Twitter account @StanleyAmuchie from which the purported statement to support Ihedioha was made.

“Sir Stanley Amuchie is yet to have a Twitter handle. Any statement issued from that fake account is a figment of the writer’s imagination.

Atiku/Obi ticket, promising —Ihedioha

“Sir Stanley is a respected member of APGA and irrespective of the crisis that arose from the conduct of the gubernatorial primary election of the party, he remains a stalwart of APGA and cannot contemplate being involved in any anti-party activity by supporting a candidate of another party,” the statement said.

The statement further noted that another thing that gave the Twitter post away as fake is the glaring grammatical errors in the statement, something that can neither be associated with Sir Stanley nor his media team.

The statement said the APGA national leadership is addressing the issues concerning the party’s governorship ticket, adding that Sir Stanley Amuchie is hopeful that justice would be done by the party leadership.