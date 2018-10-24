Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

NOUN, Hybrid Group sensitise Nigerians on safety, risk reduction



The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), in partnership with Hybrid Group, a Nigerian firm involved in provision of safety, project management and allied services, has called on Nigerians to be more safety conscious in order to prevent and reduce the risk of disasters in the country.

National Open University of Nigeria(NOUN)

Prof.  George Okagbare, who represented NOUN’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdalla Adamu, made the call in his welcome address at the Career Empowerment Seminar on Occupational Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, specialised education is required by Nigerians to effect meaningful improvement in the global response to environmental disaster and safety management.

Akwa Ibom 2019: War on campaign billboards’ hot up

“The seminar is aimed at creating awareness about the opportunity that exist in the Health, Safety and Environment industry; fostering academia-industry collaboration.

“It is a demonstration of the university commitment to forging closer ties with industry for the purpose of equipping its students with 21st century skills.

“The university Directorate of Research Administration and Advancement, with mandate to explore linkages and partnership opportunities for job creation, is facilitating this initiative.

“We call on all Nigerians to be safety conscious by avoiding any form of carelessness both at home and the office for disaster risk reduction in the country,’’ he said.

Flooding: Avoiding the fury of nature

He said safety awareness would reposition the country for disaster risk reduction, capacity building, security management, peace building and partnership through collaboration and empowerment.

In his presentation, Mr Dapo Omolade, the Managing Director, Hybrid Group, said the main objective of the seminar was to provide in-depth information and insight about HSE profession that would assist anyone considering a career in the field.

The managing director said that unemployment rate was at the increase; therefore, the seminar would create gainful employment opportunities for Nigerians in the field of safety and related fields.

Omolade defined Safety Science as a twenty-first century term for everything that went into the prevention of accidents, illness, fires, explosion and other events which harm people, environment and property.

“Safety professionals have responsibilities in every facet of human existence, whether at home, on the road or in any workplace.

“As long as there is interaction between human assets, systems, equipment and Environment, the safety profession has relevance.

“This is because such interactions will bring about varying conditions and situations that will require the skills of an expert to increase productivity,” he said.

He said that Hybrid group was an accredited training provider and had been conducting training programmes, class room and online professional courses for various levels safety management in the country.

NAN

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/10/2018 12:54:00 Gov Obiano approves special allowances for fire fighters

Gov Obiano approves special allowances for fire fighters

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has approved special allowances for the fire fighters in the state workforce. Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra StateThe state Head of

0 News 24/10/2018 12:55:00 AU Chairperson visits Nigeria Thursday

AU Chairperson visits Nigeria Thursday

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, will begin a two-day visit to Nigeria on Thursday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Spokesperson, Dr Tope

0 News 24/10/2018 12:56:00 NSE loses 2.37% on Nestle, Dangote Cement

NSE loses 2.37% on Nestle, Dangote Cement

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) returned to negative territory on Wednesday, after appreciating for two consecutive days. Aliko DangoteNewsmen report that the crucial market

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/10/2018 15:19:00 Why Govt imposed 24-hour curfew on Kaduna – Spokesman

Why Govt imposed 24-hour curfew on Kaduna – Spokesman

KAduna – The Kaduna State Government on Sunday said the imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis and environs was a preemptive measure to

0 News 20/10/2018 12:16:00 Fayose still in our custody, “nothing to report at the moment” – EFCC

Fayose still in our custody, “nothing to report at the moment” – EFCC

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Mr Ayodele Fayose, who reported to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja on Tuesday, on the commission’s

0 News 24/10/2018 06:51:00 Accused judge admitted it's unethical to receive money from lawyers - EFCC

Accused judge admitted it's unethical to receive money from lawyers - EFCC

- Justice Yunusa was accused of collecting bribe to give judgement in favour of a lawyer- He admitted that he collected money from the lawyer-

0 News 20/10/2018 01:17:00 Type 2 Polio virus discovered in Bauchi – WHO

Type 2 Polio virus discovered in Bauchi – WHO

By Charles Agwam – Bauchi World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed the discovery of a type-2 polio virus in Bauchi capital, the State Coordinator of World

0 News 18/10/2018 23:50:00 Executive Order 6: We want to attack economic base of corrupt persons — AGF

Executive Order 6: We want to attack economic base of corrupt persons — AGF

By Henry Ojelu & Prince Okafor Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubarka Malami, has said the essence of the Executive Order 6

0 News 17/10/2018 20:03:00 Politics: White House counsel Don McGahn is reportedly out after tumultuous tenure in the Trump administration

Politics: White House counsel Don McGahn is reportedly out after tumultuous tenure in the Trump administration

White House counsel Don McGahn reportedly left the Trump administration on Wednesday. President Donald Trump floated the idea of replacing McGahn with attorney Pat

Most Watched Movies

cron