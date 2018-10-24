Alaghodaro Summit : Obaseki to showcase social inclusion drive

With less than three weeks to the 2018 Alaghodaro Summit, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has committed to showcasing efforts at social inclusion through different programmes and policies that guarantee better quality of life for the people.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, the governor said that the state government has remained dedicated to policies that do not exclude any segment of the society from developmental projects and programmes, noting the policy initiatives will be showcased at the Alaghodaro Summit holding next month.

The 2018 Alaghodaro Summit is to commemorate the governor’s second year in office, and will showcase the state government’s commitment to the people, its effort at making life better and upholding the dignity of man.

According to him, “We are very much excited about this year’s event because we are celebrating with the people, and as has been our mantra, the people are our focus. They are the reason for all of our programmes on jobs creation, campaign against human trafficking, reforms in basic education and primary health care as well as the fight against paedophiles.

“There is no gainsaying that investment in the people is the most lucrative and beneficial in any society. That is why we are putting the people at the heart of our intervention.”

Recall that Governor Obaseki has been mobilising different stakeholders for the event, including trade unions, market women, the Organised Private Sector (OPS), traditional institutions and top business executives in recent weeks.

The governor was at the 24th edition of the Nigeria Economic Summit, where he said that his commitment to human development in the state stems from the desire to groom a repertoire of human capital that will not only drive the local economy but also compete favourably with their peers across the world for opportunities in the coming decades.

He was at the event to among other things, rally top business executives for the Alaghodaro Summit holding in Benin City next month, with a theme that is focused on Edo People.