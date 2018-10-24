Nigeria’s paint industry to hit $377m growth by 2025 — Expert

Nigeria’s paint industry is projected to record five per cent growth rate from its present estimated $268 million (N96.50 billion) to $377 million (N135.80 billion) by 2025, a business expert has said.
Chris Kiwamu, Managing Consultant, Kirsten Turner Consulting, made the projection on Wednesday in Lagos during the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Paint Manufacturers Association of Nigeria.
Obaseki rallies top executives at NESG 24 for Edo people’s summit
He spoke on the theme: “Strategic Roadmap for the growth of the Nigerian paint industry.”
Kiwamu, a consultant for Bank of Industry (BoI), projected that local paints consumption should grow from 391.75 million litres in 2020 to an all-time high of 1,002.63 million litres by 2025, under an ideal operating environment.
He noted that the drivers of growth of the paint industry was high demand for real estate properties and growing construction market and industrial production.
Others are increase in nationality population, rising per capital income and higher disposable income of paints consumers as the economy transitions from the last recession.
9mobile attributes achievements in 10 years to customer loyalty
According to him, if the paint consumption in Nigeria can rise to 3kg per capita in the medium term perspective from its present one kilogram, it will positively impact fortunes of all market players.
“This certainly is not a very ambitious projection, as that is the level already attained by relatively poor South American countries like Bolivia and Paraguay.
“Interestingly, Venezuela, a fellow oil producing country as Nigeria, has a per capital paint consumption of 6.5kg.
“Therefore, we assert that a per capital consumption of 3kg is an attainable state to aim for by Nigerian paints industry in the medium-term perspective.”
Nigeria’ll earn N620bn annually from egg consumption — PAN
He noted that the currently low per capital consumption of paints in Nigeria offers tremendous opportunities for paint practitioners in the country.
“As one drives through the streets of Lagos, Ibadan or any provincial city and looks at the many unpainted houses along the streets, the feeling that the future of the paints industry is fully assured is unmistakable,” he said.
He said that addressing challenges of the paint industry and collaborative efforts of manufacturers, consumers and regulatory agencies would assist the industry achieve its growth potential.
Kiwamu said that paint and coating industry was an important subset that was strategic to national development.
NAN
Related Articles
What Ogun governor did was self-help, there is no provision for self help – APC’s Issa-Onilu
The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu on Wednesday granted an interview to journalists at the APC National Secretariat
Breaking: I won't come down until somebody promises me APC will be defeated in 2019 - Angry man who climbs billboard hanger vows
- An angry man in Yola, Adamawa state, Lawan Faro, has climbed billboard hanger to protest hunger in the country- He said he would not
Best friends till the end - Tiwa Savage finally talks about her sensational role in Wizkid's Fever, he reacts
Ayodele Balogun distinctly known as Wizkid has set social media ablaze with his recent move. Only recently, he released the video of his hit song
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Akwa Ibom 2019: War on campaign billboards’ hot up
By Harris-Okon Emmanuel, Uyo The battle for the soul of Akwa Ibom State has taken a new dimension with the two major parties involved taking their
Deem yourselves beautiful
By Musibau Akanni PERMIT me to renew or share with you some didactic, relevant literary experience availed the world by the duo of Ghana’s Ayi Kwei
Wizkid's ex Tania Omotayo releases more stunning photos from her traditional wedding with Lagos big boy
Tania Omotayo is easily one of the prettiest brides we've seen. The young CEO recently tied the knot in style with her man, Sumbo, owner
Just In: Bolt rejects Maltese football contract
Sprint superstar Usain Bolt has turned down a contract from Maltese champions Valletta and will remain in Australia to pursue his dream of becoming a
Social media reacts as lady says good men exist but they are ugly
When it comes to finding a good man or woman to enter a relationship with, there seem to series of theories surrounding their availability or
2019: Obasanjo Mocks Tinubu
A former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has mocked a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu. Obasanjo said he did not know the
Post Your Comment below: >>