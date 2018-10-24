Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Nigeria’s paint industry to hit $377m growth by 2025 — Expert



Nigeria’s paint industry is projected to record five per cent growth rate from its present estimated $268 million  (N96.50 billion) to $377 million (N135.80 billion) by 2025, a business expert has said.

Chris Kiwamu, Managing Consultant, Kirsten Turner Consulting, made the projection on Wednesday in Lagos during the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Paint Manufacturers Association of Nigeria.

Obaseki rallies top executives at NESG 24 for Edo people’s summit

He spoke on the theme: “Strategic Roadmap for the growth of the Nigerian paint industry.”

Kiwamu, a consultant for Bank of Industry (BoI), projected that local paints consumption should grow from 391.75 million litres in 2020 to an all-time high of 1,002.63 million litres by 2025, under an ideal operating environment.

He noted that the drivers of growth of the paint industry was high demand for real estate properties and growing construction market and industrial production.

Others are increase in nationality population, rising per capital income and higher disposable income of paints consumers as the economy transitions from the last recession.

9mobile attributes achievements in 10 years to customer loyalty

According to him, if the paint consumption in Nigeria can rise to 3kg per capita in the medium term perspective from its present one kilogram, it will positively impact fortunes of all market players.

“This certainly is not a very ambitious projection, as that is the level already attained by relatively poor South American countries like Bolivia and Paraguay.

“Interestingly, Venezuela, a fellow oil producing country as Nigeria, has a per capital paint consumption of 6.5kg.

“Therefore, we assert that a per capital consumption of 3kg is an attainable state to aim for by Nigerian paints industry in the medium-term perspective.”

Nigeria’ll earn N620bn annually from egg consumption — PAN

He noted that the currently low per capital consumption of paints in Nigeria offers tremendous opportunities for paint practitioners in the country.

“As one drives through the streets of Lagos, Ibadan or any provincial city and looks at the many unpainted houses along the streets, the feeling that the future of the paints industry is fully assured is unmistakable,” he said.

He said that addressing challenges of the paint industry and collaborative efforts of manufacturers, consumers and regulatory agencies would assist the industry achieve its growth potential.

Kiwamu said that paint and coating industry was an important subset that was strategic to national development.

NAN

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/10/2018 13:31:00 What Ogun governor did was self-help, there is no provision for self help – APC’s Issa-Onilu

What Ogun governor did was self-help, there is no provision for self help – APC’s Issa-Onilu

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu on Wednesday granted an interview to journalists at the APC National Secretariat

0 News 24/10/2018 13:22:00 Breaking: I won't come down until somebody promises me APC will be defeated in 2019 - Angry man who climbs billboard hanger vows

Breaking: I won't come down until somebody promises me APC will be defeated in 2019 - Angry man who climbs billboard hanger vows

- An angry man in Yola, Adamawa state, Lawan Faro, has climbed billboard hanger to protest hunger in the country- He said he would not

0 News 24/10/2018 13:24:00 Best friends till the end - Tiwa Savage finally talks about her sensational role in Wizkid's Fever, he reacts

Best friends till the end - Tiwa Savage finally talks about her sensational role in Wizkid's Fever, he reacts

Ayodele Balogun distinctly known as Wizkid has set social media ablaze with his recent move. Only recently, he released the video of his hit song

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/10/2018 02:12:00 Akwa Ibom 2019: War on campaign billboards’ hot up

Akwa Ibom 2019: War on campaign billboards’ hot up

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel, Uyo The battle for the soul of Akwa Ibom State has taken a new dimension with the two major parties involved taking their

0 News 21/10/2018 22:36:00 Deem yourselves beautiful

Deem yourselves beautiful

By Musibau Akanni PERMIT me to renew or share with you some didactic, relevant literary experience availed the world by the duo of Ghana’s Ayi Kwei

0 News 23/10/2018 12:18:00 Wizkid's ex Tania Omotayo releases more stunning photos from her traditional wedding with Lagos big boy

Wizkid's ex Tania Omotayo releases more stunning photos from her traditional wedding with Lagos big boy

Tania Omotayo is easily one of the prettiest brides we've seen. The young CEO recently tied the knot in style with her man, Sumbo, owner

0 News 18/10/2018 07:01:00 Just In: Bolt rejects Maltese football contract

Just In: Bolt rejects Maltese football contract

Sprint superstar Usain Bolt has turned down a contract from Maltese champions Valletta and will remain in Australia to pursue his dream of becoming a

0 News 18/10/2018 17:33:00 Social media reacts as lady says good men exist but they are ugly

Social media reacts as lady says good men exist but they are ugly

When it comes to finding a good man or woman to enter a relationship with, there seem to series of theories surrounding their availability or

0 News 20/10/2018 07:38:00 2019: Obasanjo Mocks Tinubu

2019: Obasanjo Mocks Tinubu

A former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has mocked a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu. Obasanjo said he did not know the

Most Watched Movies

cron