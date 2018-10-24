Reps probe indicted looters in N60bn Nigerian Airways fraud

Related Articles
UEFA charge Man United over pitch invasion
Manchester United were charged by UEFA on Wednesday for a pitch invasion at Old Trafford during their Champions League defeat by Juventus.Manchester United’s Portuguese manager
Ex-Tunisia player detained in Belgium football fraud probe
Former Tunisia international Fabien Camus was detained on Wednesday in a massive fraud and match-fixing scandal that has engulfed Belgium’s top football division. The 33-year-old midfielder,
What Ogun governor did was self-help, there is no provision for self help – APC’s Issa-Onilu
The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu on Wednesday granted an interview to journalists at the APC National Secretariat
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Buhari’s son-in-law, Abu Isma’ila Isa, goes to court against Katsina APC guber, Masari’s emergence
By Bashir Bello KATSINA—President Muhammadu Buhari’s son-in-law, Malam Abubakar Isma’ila Isa, has headed to court to challenge the outcome of the just concluded All Progressives Congress,
UBA hits gross earning of N374b
The United Bank for Africa Plc has announced its unaudited 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results with impressive growth in Gross Earnings of N374.8 billion. The performance
Bobrisky invites James ‘they didn’t caught me’ to his house promises to give him 100K
Bobrisky has promised to give James Obialor (they didn’t caught me guy) 100k for inspiring him. ‘I’m inspired by you’, Bobrisky wrote about James whose video went viral
It is provocative to attack Kachikwu - Ex-Niger Delta agitators warn
- Niger Delta Ex-Agitators Forum has warned against peddling falsehood against the minister of state for petroleum resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu- Kachikwu was accused by
Finance: What you need to know on Wall Street today
Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider's summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours. Sign up here to get the best of Business
We’ll campaign heavily for Buhari, Sanwo-Olu – Ambode
By Anthony Ogbonna The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has said that he would rally heavy support to ensure that the governorship candidate of the All
