Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Senate seeks urgent intervention to check erosion threats



The Senate on Wednesday called for urgent intervention by relevant federal agencies to check the menace of erosion in the South-East and coastal states of the federation.

The call came in a resolution following a motion sponsored by Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa (Abia North) on the manace of gully erosion in several communities of his constituency.

The lawmakers also urged the Federal Ministries of Agriculture and Environment to designate the South-East as a “special agro-ecological zone” requiring special intervention in agriculture and other relevant development activities.

senate
Senate

The motion was titled, “The Menace of Gully Erosion in Several Communities of Abia North, Especially in Isuikwuato Local Government Area Communities of Uturu and Oguduasaa”.

In it, Ohuabunwa said five communities in Abia North had been experiencing “serious gully erosion” problem in recent times.

He identified the communities as Arochukwu, Ohafia, Bende, Isuikwuato and Umunneochi.

Flood: Reps seek NEMA’s quick intervention in Rivers

He stated that the problem was partly due to increased rainfall that worsened flooding, “which is threatening livelihood and the entire existence of many communities”.

“The massive gully erosion affected Oguduasaa and Uturu communities of Isuikwuato — the major agricultural food basket of Abia State, and the connecting routes to Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi States.

“It has completely separated contiguous communities of Oguduasaa and Uturu from reaching Isuikwuato Local Government Area and beyond.

“This has affected the entire people of Isuikwuato, resulting in loss of lives, property and especially hindering access to crucial farmlands, and limiting the evacuation of food crops during the harvesting season,” he said.

Ohuabunwa stated that with the “attendant food insecurity” within the state and beyond, urgent intervention was needed to arrest the situation before another heavy rainy season.

Consequently, the lawmakers urged the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, and other relevant agencies to quickly intervene to rescue the situation.

This, they said, is critical to restore easy mobility of vehicles, citizens, goods and services through the affected areas of Oguduasaa and Uturu communities.

They urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to quickly provide relief materials to displaced citizens in the affected communities.

The senators also called on the Nigerian Ecological Fund and the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) to urgently collaborate to address the problem.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/10/2018 13:41:00 Chelsea will accept punishment over Mourinho fracas – Sarri

Chelsea will accept punishment over Mourinho fracas – Sarri

Chelsea will accept the punishment the Football Association (FA) sees fit to impose over assistant coach Marco Ianni’s provocative celebration after their late equaliser against

0 News 24/10/2018 13:44:00 UEFA charge Man United over pitch invasion

UEFA charge Man United over pitch invasion

Manchester United were charged by UEFA on Wednesday for a pitch invasion at Old Trafford during their Champions League defeat by Juventus.Manchester United’s Portuguese manager

0 News 24/10/2018 13:48:00 Ex-Tunisia player detained in Belgium football fraud probe

Ex-Tunisia player detained in Belgium football fraud probe

Former Tunisia international Fabien Camus was detained on Wednesday in a massive fraud and match-fixing scandal that has engulfed Belgium’s top football division. The 33-year-old midfielder,

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/10/2018 02:59:00 Davido's newly acquired wristwatch is worth N90.2M!

Davido's newly acquired wristwatch is worth N90.2M!

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 24/10/2018 02:01:00 I’ll remove subsidy to fund new minimum wage — Moghalu

I’ll remove subsidy to fund new minimum wage — Moghalu

By Chisom NwangwuPresidential candidate of Young Progressive Party, YPP, Mr. Kingsley Moghalu, has frowned on the proposed minimum wage by the Federal Government, saying any

0 News 23/10/2018 01:34:00 2019: PDP S’West leaders to deliberate on SGF slot offer

2019: PDP S’West leaders to deliberate on SGF slot offer

…May turn its back on Atiku if… By Dirisu Yakubu ABUJA—LEADERS of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the South West, are expected to meet soon to

0 News 24/10/2018 01:56:00 Enugu Governor’s wife advises women on proper immunization of children

Enugu Governor’s wife advises women on proper immunization of children

The Enugu State Governor’s wife, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi has advised parents, especially the mothers, to ensure proper immunization of their children at designated hospitals to

0 News 22/10/2018 10:42:00 3 reasons Manchester United may lose at Old Trafford to Juventus

3 reasons Manchester United may lose at Old Trafford to Juventus

Manchester United will take on Juventus in a crunchy Champions League match on matchday 3 at Old Trafford.The Red Devils are currently struggling in the

0 News 22/10/2018 22:23:00 Firm plans 1,000 jobs for Bayelsa indigenes, $5m investment

Firm plans 1,000 jobs for Bayelsa indigenes, $5m investment

By Emem Idio YENAGOA—A firm, Safewater Energy and Environmental Restoration, SWEERGLOBAL, has disclosed plans to create 1,000 jobs for the people of Bayelsa State. Nigerian youthsThis was

Most Watched Movies

cron