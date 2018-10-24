Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Jay Manuel is bringing energy and dynamism to the GTBank Fashion Weekend – Register NOW to Attend | Nov 10th & Nov 11th



Beauty Entrepreneur

Jay is well recognized for the energy and dynamism he brings in the fashion media space as a host, creative director and executive producer on some of the decade’s hottest television shows.

His roles in television include Host of The Style Networks’ makeover series, “Style Her Famous” and as the inspired Creative Director/Judge on the CW Network reality series “America’s Next Top Model”.

[embedded content]

He has also hosted “Style Rocks the Red Carpet” for New York Fashion Week and been co-host of “Fashion Police” and has covered the glamorous red-carpet world of celebrity fashion and beauty at the Emmys, The SAG Awards, the Grammys, the Golden Globes and the Oscars.

In 2015, Jay launched Jay Manuel Beauty, a prestige line of cosmetics based on a new Filter Finish collection technology.

Date: Saturday, November 10th 2018.

Time: 3:45pm – 4:45 pm

Venue: Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Jay will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to speak on Discover You – In a world of social media and noise.

To register for his Masterclass click here.

