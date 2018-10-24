AU Chairperson visits Nigeria Thursday

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, will begin a two-day visit to Nigeria on Thursday.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Spokesperson, Dr Tope Elias-Fatile, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
Fatile said Faki would be received with members of his delegation by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, at the Ministry on Thursday.
FEC approves N8.73trn 2019 budget proposal, 2019/2021 MTEF
The Chairman, according to Fatile, would attend a Ministerial Roundtable on “Repositioning Nigeria in the African Union” at the ministry on Thursday.
“The Chairperson is expected to pay a courtesy call on Mr President at the State House and would later participate at an interactive session with representatives of the Nigerian Business Community the same day.
“By evening, he would attend a cultural engagement at the National Council for Arts and Culture with the Actors Guild of Nigeria.
“He is scheduled to visit the National Defence College on Friday and deliver a lecture on the theme: “Good Governance and Regional Security: Strategic Options for the African Union,” he said.
He said that Faki was scheduled to visit the Headquarters of the Economic Community of West African States as well as the Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission.
“He is expected to depart Abuja on Saturday, Oct. 27,” he said.
Related Articles
Lifestyle: 19 stunning photos that were taken at the perfect time
Whether it's years of practice as a professional photographer or dumb luck, fractions of a second can make the difference between an iconic photo and
Police confirm 1 death in Adamawa communal violence
The Police in Adamawa on Wednesday confirmed that one person died and many injured in a communal clash in Lafiya area of Lamurde Local Government
Wizkid calls Tiwa Savage his "best friend" after their 'Fever' romance
Wizkid calls Tiwa Savage his "best friend" after their 'Fever' romance Wizkid hints that it is just platonic love his relationship with female pop star Tiwa
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Gunshots, Bonfires As Kaduna Erupts In Flames Despite 24-Hour Curfew
A protest that erupted in Kaduna town has spread to other parts of the state, with bonfires were spotted on major roads. The latest incident of
Former lecturer in trouble after demanding sex from a married student
A former lecturer at the Nasarawa State University, Mohammed Yau Baire has reportedly been arrested after he allegedly demanded sex from a married student to
President Yele Sowore: In An Ideal Democracy By Dare Glintstone
Capacity, will and resources [natural and human] is all a prepared president needs to fix Nigeria. I wish Nigerians can see ‘SOWORE’ from the same
Tiwa Savage's ex Teebillz reveals he feel embarrassed being a co-parent
Parenting is not known without its hurdles and challenges and Tiwa Savage's ex-husband, Teebillz sure knows a thing or too about this.The father of three
How to cook Rivers native soup with fresh fish
In this article, we want to tell you how to cook Rivers native soup. The recipe requires fresh sea products to achieve a unique taste
Students reportedly shut Oyo governor’s office over schools closure, tuition hike
- Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions have protested the prolonged closure of their schools as well as hike in tuition fees- Staff of the OSCATECH and
Post Your Comment below: >>