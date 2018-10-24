Major changes as House of Reps shuffles committee chairmen, hands new portfolio to Jibrin

- Speaker Yakubu Dogara has announced changes in the chairmanship of some standing committees in the House of Reps
- Rep Abdulmumin Jibrin has been announced as the chairman, House Committee on Land Transport; while other lawmakers were named as chairmen of different committees
- The House, shortly after the reshuffle, moved for the adjournment of the plenary to November 6
The speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Wednesday, October 24, announced changes in the chairmanship of some standing committees.
Dogara said: “The development was sequel to the need to fill some of the existing vacancies in the house,” NAN reports.
Legit.ng gathers that he announced the former chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Rep Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC-Kano), who was suspended by the House over controversies surrounding his handling of the 2017 Budget, as chairman, House Committee on Land Transport.
Rep Emmanuel Oker-Jev (PDP-Benue), who was the chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, is now to chair the Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Also, Rep Edward Pwajok (APC-Plateau) was named as the new chairman of the Rules and Business Committee.
Rep Haliru Jika (APC-Bauchi) was moved from Committee on Police Affairs to head the Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, while Lawal Abubakar (APC-Adamawa) takes over the Police Affairs Committee.
Dogara also announced the chairman, Committee on FCT Judiciary to be Rep Dandutse Mutari, while Sadiq Abubakar takes over the Human Rights Committee.
Rep Tajudeen Abbas (APC-Kaduna) is now to head the House Committee on Solid Minerals.
Rep Yerima Ahmad (APC-Bauchi) is to chair the Constituency Outreach Committee, while Rep Mahmood Mohammed (APC-Niger) now takes over the Committee on Housing.
Rep Aminu Sani was announced as the chairman, House Committee on National Population.
Appointed as new deputy heads of committees were Reps Ayo Joseph (Special Duties), Tope Olayenu (Army) and Ayo Omidiran (FCT Judiciary).
The House, shortly after the reshuffle, moved for the adjournment of the plenary to November 6.
The motion was unanimously supported by the lawmakers.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the House of Representatives said it will investigate, reveal and make public, the identities of those indicted in the looting of the defunct Nigerian Airways Ltd., to the tune of N60 billion.
The House also resolved “to identify those involved and indicted by the white paper with the aim of ensuring they are prosecuted and made to refund the loot."
