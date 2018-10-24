No southeast leader is against my VP nomination - Peter Obi

- Peter Obi says that no south east leader is against his vice presidency nomination

- The former governor insists he enjoys the support of the people from the region

- He emphasized the need for Nigeria to have good leadership

The vice presidential candidate of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi says there is no issue with the people and leaders of South-East over his nomination as running mate to Atiku Abubakar.

Obi, former Governor of Anambra stated said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Policeman kills ex-minister’s daughter for reportedly refusing to open car door

Obi was reacting to comments credited to some South–East leaders that they were not consulted before his nomination for the 2019 presidential election.

“There have never been issues with my people, not one person has said we do not support the candidacy of Peter Obi.

“Our leaders have said the communication is not the way they would have wished to receive it, and that is understandable.

“They have never said we do not want Peter Obi, no body. Go and check it anywhere nobody has said so.

“And those are the respected leaders.

”When you talk about Governor Umahi, who is the chairman of the zone, somebody like Ike Ekweremadu, who is the highest office holder from that zone; these are our leaders, these are my leaders.

“I respect them a lot and I respect their feelings and I assure you we are going to work as a family because it is important to us.“

On growing the economy, Obi said what was needed in the country was focused leadership that would do the right thing to turn around the economy.

“If you want your economy to grow, you need to have right leadership and they have to do the right things.

“There should be a clear total plan deliverable that is followed strictly; and that you will see when we start the campaign.“

He said Nigerians should do the right thing by voting rightly in order to fix the country.

Meanwhile, the protests by some youths against the nomination of former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, as the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been described as “suspicious and diversionary”.

Valentine Obienyem, media aide to Obi said this in a statement in Awka on Wednesday, October 24, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Some youths under the aegis of “The Northern Youths Leaders Forum” met with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday, October 23, and urged Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to reconsider the choice of Obi or risk losing their support.

Obienyem in his statement entitled RE: Northern group to Atiku: Drop Obi or forget 2019 said it was a case of inventing a problem where none existed.

The media aide said the announcement of Obi as Atiku’s running mate elicited widespread approval and jubilation because it was adjudged as the best by most Nigerians.

“One is, therefore, at a loss as to the reasons informing the protest. Since leaving office, Obi has been busy visiting schools all over the country, from Cross River to Sokoto.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“Obi has been busy diagnosing the problems of the country and offering solutions.

“Obi has been busy preaching the unity of the country and how good governance will solve the problems in Nigeria, caused by cumulative years of leadership failure. This makes the protest under review suspicious,” he said.

Nigeria Latest News: Buhari vs Atiku - 2019 Elections | Legit.ng TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng