Relief for motorists as FG finally awards contract for rehabilitation of Lagos-Badagry Expressway

A contract for the repair of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway was awarded by the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, October 24.

The development was made public on the federal government’s Twitter handle, @AsoRock.

Legit.ng notes that the rehabilitation would specifically be focused on the 46 kilometres stretch of the road from the Agbara-Badagry-Seme Border.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the sum of 47 billion naira was approved for three road projects by the federal government.

The development was disclosed at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, April 11, by the minister of works, power and housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Fasola gave the breakdown of the projects to include Baban Lamba-Sharam Road in Plateau state at the cost of 19.2bn, Lagos- Otta- Abeokuta Road for 22 billion and the Enugu–Port Harcourt Road for 6.309 billion.

