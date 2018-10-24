Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Relief for motorists as FG finally awards contract for rehabilitation of Lagos-Badagry Expressway



A contract for the repair of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway was awarded by the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, October 24.

The development was made public on the federal government’s Twitter handle, @AsoRock.

Legit.ng notes that the rehabilitation would specifically be focused on the 46 kilometres stretch of the road from the Agbara-Badagry-Seme Border.

See the tweet below:

