Breaking: Ethiopian president Teshome resigns

Ethiopia’s President Mulatu Teshome on Wednesday, October 24, filed a resignation request to the Ethiopian parliament, State news agency ENA reports.
Legit.ng gathered that Teshome, who has been the East African country’s head of state since October 2013, on Wednesday, October 24, submitted his letter of resignation as the Ethiopian parliament’s two houses are scheduled to consider his resignation.
The houses would eventually name his successor in a joint extraordinary session on Thursday, October 25, the report said.
The joint extraordinary session of the Ethiopian parliament on Thursday “will deliberate on the president’s application for resignation and will elect a new president,’’ according to ENA.
The erstwhile president, who conducted his doctoral studies in international law at Peking University in China, was unanimously appointed as Ethiopia’s president on October 7, 2013 while he was serving as Ethiopia’s ambassador to Turkey.
Teshome is a member of Oromo Democratic Party, one of the four member parties of the ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front.
Teshome’s imminent resignation also came shortly after Ethiopian government’s cabinet reshuffle.
The Ethiopian House of People’s Representatives, the Ethiopian parliament’s lower house, earlier approved the appointment of 16 new cabinet members upon the endorsement of prime minister Abiy Ahmed, in which only four of the previous cabinet’s members remained in their positions.
Teshome, 63, had served in various high-level Ethiopian government offices and ministries as Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Cooperation, Minister of Agriculture, and Spokesperson of the House of Federation.
He had also served in various diplomatic missions representing the east African country to China, Turkey, Japan, Thailand and Azerbaijan.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Nigeria's finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, finally resigned her appointment.
She had been facing a backlash from Nigerians since a report, published by Premium Times, accused her of not participating in the compulsion National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) and also obtaining a forged NYSC exemption certificate.
Since the report emerged, Nigerians across all divides had been calling on the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to probe the allegations and sack the minister if found guilty.
