Best friends till the end - Tiwa Savage finally talks about her sensational role in Wizkid's Fever, he reacts

Ayodele Balogun distinctly known as Wizkid has set social media ablaze with his recent move. Only recently, he released the video of his hit song Fever which featured female musician Tiwa acting the part of a sensational video vixen. Needless to say, this has sent many fans into a frenzy.

As reported by Legit.ng, many Nigerians have reacted to the video calling it an affirmation of their love. Some, however, see it as a well played out publicity stunt which has indeed gotten the attention of many Nigerians.

Tiwa, who has been quite silent about the whole episode, has finally taken to the gram to react. In breaking her silence, however, she left a deeper question mark in the hearts of many.

Apparently, she shared a picture of one of the clips from the video accompanied by a caption that spoke of how much Wizkid meant to her. In the inscription, she called the musician her best friend alone!

"❤️ U starboy. Best friends till the end #Fever video out now."

READ ALSO: The chemistry is so believable - Fathia Balogun reacts to Wizkid and Tiwa’s romance

Although, she claimed Wizkid was her best friend in this video, the sterling singer took to her Insta story to gave some relationship advice that sounded way too personal.

She advised that couples do not make necessarily need to explain their relationships to anyone as it is not a community project. Her words were: "Your relationship doesn’t have to make sense to anyone, except you and your partner. It’s a relationship, not a community project."

Tiwa Savage gives relationship advice Source: Tiwasavage

Even more, the beautiful lady spoke of someone or something that was her favourite place when she needed to be at peace.

Tiwa Savage talks about her special someone Source: Tiwasavage

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

As if this affirmation of having a special someone is not enough, Wizkid also posted a picture of Tiwa and himself together as he further created awareness for his video. The award winning singer also called her his best friend.

The singer also insinuated that all the romantic moves he made with the lady was just him being a mere movie character.

"This one is special to me. Made a movie with my Best friend!"

Many fans and followers of these A-list musicians are evidently confused about the nature of the relationship between the duo. While they want to believe that they could be just friends, most of them cannot get past the fiery chemistry Wizkid and Tiwa share.

PAY ATTENTION: More relationship gist and gossip on Africa Love Aid

To this light, they have reacted in just about the same way they feel. See some of the reactions below:

happinessonyeaka: "Tiwa buh why did you "Add"Best friends till the end?something is cooking somewhere, is as if you are guilty of something?you don't have to say it,there is a place in the Bible that says if you mind did not judge you? you are........................complete it pls."

reluji: "Nigerian Nick Jonas and priyanka.... Issoriat. I jus dey look una dey laugh. I dunno o I can't judge but Wizkid for a best friend hmm. Oo. My ba3is low Biko."

official_undd:"Wiz which kind best friend..... Abeg make we no hear am again"

doctor_e31: "Every man need a bestie like this ... so professional ❤️"

davidoyebode: "You guys really have good understanding of ya'self. Ya bond/love is strong and lit."

Seyi Shay says she never dated Wizkid, reveals her true feelings for him | Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng