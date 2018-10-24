Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking: I won't come down until somebody promises me APC will be defeated in 2019 - Angry man who climbs billboard hanger vows



- An angry man in Yola, Adamawa state, Lawan Faro, has climbed billboard hanger to protest hunger in the country

- He said he would not come down until he is promised that APC would be defeated in 2019

- But a large crowd gathered at the bottom of the tall billboard hanger, was said to have been chanting 'Sai Baba Buhari'

A middle-aged man in Yola, Lawan Faro, on Wednesday, October 24, climbed a 40-metre-tall billboard hanger and vowed not to come down till the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, or anybody not less than him would promise him that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would be ousted coming 2019 general elections.

Legit.ng gathered that Faro was quoted by SaharaReporters to have said that he would remain there for 12 hours to express his discontent, following extreme poverty that has spread wide in the country.

His words: “I think it’s time for Buhari to give way for someone like Atiku Abubakar to lead us out of the present hardship”, he cried.

“I will remain here for 12 hours to show my discontent, and someone not less than Atiku must come here to assure me that this government must be sacked in the forthcoming election.”

A large crowd, however, gathered at the bottom of the tall billboard hanger, chanting “Sai Baba Buhari!”

Recall that Nura Ilyasu had done similar thing last month in Abuja. He climbed a telecommunication mast in protest against Buhari administration and re-election bid.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a 28-year-old man, Nurudeen Lliyasu, climbed a telecommunication mast in Abuja, to protest the poor economy in the country.

It was reported that the man was seen on top of the mast at about noon on Wednesday at AYA, Abuja.

