Ex-Tunisia player detained in Belgium football fraud probe

Former Tunisia international Fabien Camus was detained on Wednesday in a massive fraud and match-fixing scandal that has engulfed Belgium’s top football division.
The 33-year-old midfielder, who is without a club after he left KV Mechelen at the end of last season, is the first player to be detained since the scandal broke on October 10.
Prosecutors said Camus, who started his career at Marseille, has been charged with “money laundering and involvement in a criminal organisation”.
Olivier Myny, a forward at second-tier club OH Leuven, was charged as part of the probe two weeks ago but was released by the judge.
More than 20 individuals, including club executives, players’ agents and two referees, have been charged as part of the investigation that partly relates to suspected match-fixing in a failed effort to save formerly top-tier Mechelen from relegation to the second division.
Ten people have been detained.
