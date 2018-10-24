UEFA charge Man United over pitch invasion

Manchester United were charged by UEFA on Wednesday for a pitch invasion at Old Trafford during their Champions League defeat by Juventus.

Manchester United’s Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London on October 20, 2018. (Photo AFP)

Three fans managed to get past the stewards early in Tuesday’s game, with one, who was wearing a United shirt, appearing to try and touch Cristiano Ronaldo as the Juventus forward returned to his former club.

UEFA also fined the three-time European champions after their draw with Valencia earlier this month for a delayed kick-off and for arriving late to the stadium.

Jose Mourinho’s United slumped to a 1-0 loss as Paulo Dybala scored for Juve, who lead Group H from the English giants by five points.