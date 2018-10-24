Nigerian Customs officers intercepts N27m stew imported from China

On information provided by the Customs Intelligent Unit (CIU) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), N27, 960,000 worth of food items, including an unhealthy amount of stew, in a full container full.
The Deputy Comptroller and National Coordinator Comptroller General Strike Force, Abdullahi Kirawa severely criticized the risk Nigerians go through to buy things that could kill them and ruin their chances at life which could not be identified as a result of Chinese Language written on their packs.
According to Instablog9ja, before the seizure, the container was sighted at one of the Nigerian ports, and intercepted by the CGC Strike Force team.
ALSO READ: Nurse gives details on how 18 NYSC members died in bus accident at Mowe
Karawa said, “Nigerians are hard-working people known for our marvelous delicacies. How can someone import stew into the country? The stew was carefully conceived inside the container.
“I will advise that Nigerians should ignore egocentrism and embrace ethnocentrism. Our quest for foreign goods and items must be discouraged and we must work hard to embrace and patronize homemade goods, including our delicious stew that is prepared from our homes and not engages in this type of business.
“This type of soup posed dangers to public health, to the economy and of course, the employment of our teeming youths. If stew would be imported, then what else are we going to do? So this is something we need to reflect on.”
The matter looks an ongoing one.
Related Articles
PDP Berates APC Over Fabrications Against Atiku, Obi
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the combination of its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, former governor Peter Obi has been well-received
Lifestyle: 19 stunning photos that were taken at the perfect time
Whether it's years of practice as a professional photographer or dumb luck, fractions of a second can make the difference between an iconic photo and
Police confirm 1 death in Adamawa communal violence
The Police in Adamawa on Wednesday confirmed that one person died and many injured in a communal clash in Lafiya area of Lamurde Local Government
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Fani-Kayode congratulates Jonathan at 58
Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 58th birthday anniversary. Fani-KayodeFani-Kayode, in a goodwill message he sent to the
Cristiano Ronaldo meets up with Ferguson in Manchester after Champions League clash
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo met with his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson in Manchester after a Champions League encounter.Ronaldo was in action for all 90
Politics: 75 years ago, US bombers flew into the 'most violent, savagely fought, and bloodiest' battle of their campaign to halt the Nazi war machine
Politics 75 years ago, US bombers flew into the 'most violent, savagely fought, and bloodiest' battle of their campaign to halt the Nazi war machine Allied bombers
Uduaghan named NOC patron, harps on grassroots sports dev’t
Immediate-past governor of Delta State and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Delta South Senatorial District, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan has called on government
Igbo Wikimedians, Anambra govt move to save Igbo language
By Emmanuel Elebeke IGBO Wikimedians are to partner with the Anambra State Government on the promotion of Igbo language and culture. Igbo Wikimedians is a group of
Lifestyle: 13 easy Halloween makeup looks that you can wear without a costume
Dressing up on Halloween isn't for everybody. Some people have to go to work and can't wear a costume, while others simply don't have
Post Your Comment below: >>