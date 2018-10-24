Lifestyle: The 17 best celebrity family Halloween costumes of all time

No one does Halloween better than the famous families of Hollywood. From picking out adorable costumes for their children to putting together elaborate and creative outfits, every October is a time for celebrities to show off their Halloween spirit.

We've gathered the best family costumes from over the years. Keep reading for a look at the themed family outfits.

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka started their family Halloween tradition early.

play Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka started their family Halloween tradition early. (Neil Patrick Harris/Twitter)

In 2011, they went as Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, Hook, and the pirate Smee.

Jessica Alba, her husband Cash Warren, and their daughter Honor dressed up like the Incredibles in 2012.

play Jessica Alba, her husband Cash Warren, and their daughter Honor dressed up like the Incredibles in 2012. (Jessica Alba/Twitter)

This Pixar movie family is iconic.

Harris, Burkta and their kids nailed it again with their "Munsters" costumes in 2013.

play Harris, Burkta and their kids nailed it again with their "Munsters" costumes in 2013. (Project Photo Booth/Twitter)

They dressed as Frankenstein, a werewolf, and vampires.

Joel Madden, Nicole Richie, and their children went as the Adams family in 2013.

play Joel Madden, Nicole Richie, and their children went as the Adams family in 2013. (Nicole Richie/Instagram)

Richie captioned the photo: "The Madden Family."

The Lachey family tried to give the Harris-Burtka clan a run for their money in 2014.

play The Lachey family tried to give the Harris-Burtka clan a run for their money in 2014. (Nick Lachey/Instagram)

Nick Lachey was Peter Pan, Vanessa Lachey was Captain Hook, and their son was the crocodile.

In 2014, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy dressed up like iconic sibling duo Janet and Michael Jackson.

play In 2014, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy dressed up like iconic sibling duo Janet and Michael Jackson. (Beyoncé/Instagram)

Blue Ivy's outfit included a pink microphone.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady let their 4-year-old son pick the family costumes in 2014.

play Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady let their 4-year-old son pick the family costumes in 2014. (Gisele Bündchen/Instagram)

They all went as dragons that year.

Pink and husband Carey Hart dressed up like Gertie and Elliot while their daughter Willow Sage was E.T. for Halloween in 2015.

play Pink and husband Carey Hart dressed up like Gertie and Elliot while their daughter Willow Sage was E.T. for Halloween in 2015. (Carey Hart/Instagram)

Pink looks just like a grown-up version of Drew Barrymore's iconic character.

In 2015, Harris and Burtka were once again on top with their "Star Wars" theme.

play In 2015, Harris and Burtka were once again on top with their "Star Wars" theme. (Splash News)

This was in honor of "The Force Awakens" premiering that year.

In 2016, Beyoncé's mom Tina Lawson got in on the fun with a Salt-N-Pepa group costume.

play In 2016, Beyoncé's mom Tina Lawson got in on the fun with a Salt-N-Pepa group costume. (Beyoncé/Instagram)

The '80s looks are so on point.



But nothing can beat the Barbie outfits Beyoncé and Blue Ivy wore that same year while Jay-Z was Ken.

play But nothing can beat the Barbie outfits Beyoncé and Blue Ivy wore that same year while Jay-Z was Ken. (Splash News)

Blue Icy rocked sunglasses, a sparkly dress, and silver sneakers.

In 2016, the Lacheys knocked it out of the park with their "Frozen" costumes.

play In 2016, the Lacheys knocked it out of the park with their "Frozen" costumes. (Vanessa Lachey/Instagram)

Nick Lachey made a perfect Kristoff alongside Olaf, Anna, and Elsa.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dressed as the Avengers with their kids Mason, Reign, and Penelope.

play Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dressed as the Avengers with their kids Mason, Reign, and Penelope. (Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram)

This was the ultimate Marvel crew for Halloween 2016.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were both hilarious and adorable in their "Beauty and the Beast" group costume with daughter Everly.

play Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were both hilarious and adorable in their "Beauty and the Beast" group costume with daughter Everly. (Jenna Dewan/Instagram)

Of course Channing Tatum was the Beast.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had spot-on "Trolls" costumes for Halloween in 2016.

play Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had spot-on "Trolls" costumes for Halloween in 2016. (Jessica Biel/Instagram)

"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Biel wrote on Instagram.

Alec Baldwin and his family followed the yellow brick road for their 2017 costumes.

play Alec Baldwin and Hliaria Baldwin got married in 2012. (Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram)

The actor dressed as the The Tin Man, wife Hilaria Baldwin channeled her inner Glinda, and their children transformed into Dorothy, The Scarecrow, and The Cowardly Lion.

In 2017, Timberlake and Biel went "to infinity and beyond" to impress with their "Toy Story" outfits.

play Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tied the knot in 2012. (Jessica Biel/Instagram)

Timberlake dressed up as Buzz Lightyear, Biel was cowgirl Jessie, and son Silas appeared as Woody.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.