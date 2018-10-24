Wizkid calls Tiwa Savage his "best friend" after their 'Fever' romance
Wizkid hints that it is just platonic love his relationship with female pop star Tiwa Savage. Does their romantic display in the 'Fever' video mean anything?
- Published: , Refreshed:
- Ayodele Johnson
Related Articles
PDP Berates APC Over Fabrications Against Atiku, Obi
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the combination of its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, former governor Peter Obi has been well-received
Lifestyle: 19 stunning photos that were taken at the perfect time
Whether it's years of practice as a professional photographer or dumb luck, fractions of a second can make the difference between an iconic photo and
Police confirm 1 death in Adamawa communal violence
The Police in Adamawa on Wednesday confirmed that one person died and many injured in a communal clash in Lafiya area of Lamurde Local Government
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
BREAKING: Kaduna Govt Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On Community In Kajuru LGA
The Kaduna State government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Kasuwan Magani community. Kasuwan Magani is situated in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state. According
31 women vie for 469 National Assembly seats under APC, PDP
The chances of a woman making it to the 9th National Assembly in 2019 are slim as only 31 of them secured the tickets of
PSG star Neymar shows off stunning new tattoo (photo)
- Neymar has added a new tattoo to his back ahead of UCL game against Napoli- The Selecao star settled for comic superheroes to his
Ondo: PDP LG chairman, others revolt over Reps ticket
By Dayo Johnson Akure LEADERS of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Odigbo Council Area of Ondo State weekend kicked against the emergence Yomi Akinfenwa as
Mourinho rules out Madrid return
Jose Mourinho has dismissed reports he could take over from Real Madrid’s under-pressure head coach Julen Lopetegui. The former Spain boss says he will fight for
Strategy: 'She just threatened me to take more vacation!' The story of a Netflix employee whose boss insisted he take 2 weeks off holds an important lesson for any company
Many American workers don't use all their paid vacation days, if they are granted vacation days at all. Two Netflix recruiters revealed on the
Post Your Comment below: >>