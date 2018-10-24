Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Wizkid calls Tiwa Savage his "best friend" after their 'Fever' romance



Wizkid calls Tiwa Savage his "best friend" after their 'Fever' romance

Wizkid hints that it is just platonic love his relationship with female pop star Tiwa Savage. Does their romantic display in the 'Fever' video mean anything?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid4'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9020294&type=article&ctxId=4889&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Wizkid+calls+Tiwa+Savage+his+%22best+friend%22+after+their+%27Fever%27+romance&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fwizkid-calls-tiwa-savage-his-best-friend-after-fever-release-id9020294.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/10/2018 13:37:00 PDP Berates APC Over Fabrications Against Atiku, Obi

PDP Berates APC Over Fabrications Against Atiku, Obi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the combination of its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, former governor Peter Obi has been well-received

0 News 24/10/2018 14:45:00 Lifestyle: 19 stunning photos that were taken at the perfect time

Lifestyle: 19 stunning photos that were taken at the perfect time

Whether it's years of practice as a professional photographer or dumb luck, fractions of a second can make the difference between an iconic photo and

0 News 24/10/2018 14:45:00 Police confirm 1 death in Adamawa communal violence

Police confirm 1 death in Adamawa communal violence

The Police in Adamawa on Wednesday confirmed that one person died and many injured in a communal clash in Lafiya area of Lamurde Local Government

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 18/10/2018 16:33:00 BREAKING: Kaduna Govt Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On Community In Kajuru LGA

BREAKING: Kaduna Govt Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On Community In Kajuru LGA

The Kaduna State government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Kasuwan Magani community. Kasuwan Magani is situated in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state. According

0 News 20/10/2018 08:24:00 31 women vie for 469 National Assembly seats under APC, PDP

31 women vie for 469 National Assembly seats under APC, PDP

The chances of a woman making it to the 9th National Assembly in 2019 are slim as only 31 of them secured the tickets of

0 News 24/10/2018 08:13:00 PSG star Neymar shows off stunning new tattoo (photo)

PSG star Neymar shows off stunning new tattoo (photo)

- Neymar has added a new tattoo to his back ahead of UCL game against Napoli- The Selecao star settled for comic superheroes to his

0 News 22/10/2018 03:12:00 Ondo: PDP LG chairman, others revolt over Reps ticket

Ondo: PDP LG chairman, others revolt over Reps ticket

By Dayo Johnson Akure LEADERS  of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Odigbo Council Area of Ondo State weekend kicked against the emergence Yomi Akinfenwa as

0 News 23/10/2018 02:18:00 Mourinho rules out Madrid return

Mourinho rules out Madrid return

Jose Mourinho has dismissed reports he could take over from Real Madrid’s under-pressure head coach Julen Lopetegui. The former Spain boss  says he will fight for

0 News 18/10/2018 08:45:00 Strategy: 'She just threatened me to take more vacation!' The story of a Netflix employee whose boss insisted he take 2 weeks off holds an important lesson for any company

Strategy: 'She just threatened me to take more vacation!' The story of a Netflix employee whose boss insisted he take 2 weeks off holds an important lesson for any company

Many American workers don't use all their paid vacation days, if they are granted vacation days at all. Two Netflix recruiters revealed on the

Most Watched Movies

cron