Wizkid calls Tiwa Savage his "best friend" after their 'Fever' romance Wizkid hints that it is just platonic love his relationship with female pop star Tiwa Savage. Does their romantic display in the 'Fever' video mean anything? Published: 28 minutes ago , Refreshed: 17 minutes ago

, Refreshed: Ayodele Johnson '); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid4'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9020294&type=article&ctxId=4889&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Wizkid+calls+Tiwa+Savage+his+%22best+friend%22+after+their+%27Fever%27+romance&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fwizkid-calls-tiwa-savage-his-best-friend-after-fever-release-id9020294.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Vote for this Article 1 2 3 4 5

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

Loading...





About the Author: Ada McPepple







