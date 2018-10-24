Police confirm 1 death in Adamawa communal violence

The Police in Adamawa on Wednesday confirmed that one person died and many injured in a communal clash in Lafiya area of Lamurde Local Government of the state.
The command’s Spokesman, Mr Othman Abubakar, who didn’t name the communities involved in the incident, said it began on Tuesday and resulted in the burning of houses.
He said that it was triggered when a community whose indigenes were missing, found one of the missing persons dead and the other critically injured in a neighbouring community.
“They mobilized and went for reprisal, burning houses. The situation is now under control.
“No arrest has been made yet and the incident did not affect the flow of traffic along the Yola-Numan-Gombe road as being speculated,” Abubakar said.
A resident of the area, who simply identified himself as Usman, said that the clash was between Waja and Lunguda communities that had been having problems over disputed farmland.
“It started when three Waja people who got missing were said to have been discovered killed in a land belonging to Lunguda community. This is what resulted in reprisal.
“Houses were burnt, but I can’t really say whether people lost their lives in the attack,” Usman said.
The Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the state, Malam Ahmad Sajoh, said normalcy had been restored in the affected areas.
“Soldiers, policemen and civil defence have been sent to the area and the governor has directed the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) to take care of those displaced by the conflict,” Sajoh said.
Related Articles
PDP Berates APC Over Fabrications Against Atiku, Obi
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the combination of its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, former governor Peter Obi has been well-received
Lifestyle: 19 stunning photos that were taken at the perfect time
Whether it's years of practice as a professional photographer or dumb luck, fractions of a second can make the difference between an iconic photo and
Police confirm 1 death in Adamawa communal violence
The Police in Adamawa on Wednesday confirmed that one person died and many injured in a communal clash in Lafiya area of Lamurde Local Government
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
APGA sets up reconciliation committee
By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.The National Headquarters of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has set up a Reconciliation Committee headed by the party’s vice presidential candidate,
Institutions, businesses seek reprieve on Lagos-Badagry expressway
LAGOS — STAKEHOLDERS in the education and business sectors in Lagos State have called on the Federal and State governments to expedite action on the
Using youths for violence is enslavement—Salis
By Agbonkhese Oboh LAGOS—THE Lagos State Alliance for Democracy, AD, governorship candidate, High Chief Owolabi Salis, has described the use of youths as tools of political
Nigeria collapsing with $80billion debt profile - Peter Obi
- Concerns continue to mount over Nigeria's mounting debt profile- Vice-presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi says the debt issue is an
BREAKING: Reps Set Up Committee To Probe 'Indefinite Suspension Crisis' At NHIS
The House of Representatives has resolved to constitute up an ad hoc committee to investigate the crisis at the National Health Insurance Scheme. Yusuf Usman, Executive
Senate seeks urgent intervention to check erosion threats
The Senate on Wednesday called for urgent intervention by relevant federal agencies to check the menace of erosion in the South-East and coastal states of
Post Your Comment below: >>