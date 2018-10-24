Enugu Rangers win first Nigerian Cup since 1983

Enugu Rangers staged a thrilling comeback from three goals down to beat Kano Pillars on penalties and win their first Nigerian Cup since 1983 on Wednesday.
Rangers will represent Nigeria in next year’s CAF Confederation Cup after claiming their sixth Nigerian Cup title in total, pocketing a cash prize of 25 million Naira ($69,000).
Pillars looked to be cruising to their first-ever Cup triumph when they led 3-0 with just 13 minutes to play at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.
But Kevin Itoya’s screamer from the edge of the box beat goalkeeper David Obiozo to give Rangers a glimmer of hope.
The Flying Antelopes made the game even more interesting in the 82nd minute as Chidera Ezeh made it 3-2, and substitute Ajani Ibrahim’s brave diving header restored parity in injury-time.
Former Pillars defender Isaac Loute completed the Rangers revival, scoring the decisive penalty to win the shoot-out 4-2.
Kano Pillars had taken the lead after less than five minutes through skipper Rabiu Ali, before Nigeria Under-20 midfielder Alhassan Ibrahim scored directly from a corner and Nwagua Nyima netted shortly after half-time.
Related Articles
Politics: Multiple people reported shot at a Kroger grocery store outside Louisville, Kentucky
One person is dead and multiple others were shot inside a Kroger grocery store outside Louisville, Kentucky, local media reported Wednesday afternoon. A suspect
Tech: Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F)
Tech Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F) Ford reported third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, posting beats of analysts' expectations on
Lifestyle: Tesla will start making cars at its upcoming factory in China faster than expected (TSLA)
TeslaTesla said on Wednesday in its third-quarter earnings letter that it will accelerate its production timeline at its upcoming factory in Shanghai. The automaker
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Tech: Will anyone want Steve Jobs' old toilet? The town of Woodside is considering selling dozens of items from the Apple CEO's one-time home
Next week, the Town of Woodside will discuss what to do with some of the housing fixtures salvaged from a former home of Apple CEO
Breaking: Senator Shehu Sani finally dumps APC, joins PRP
- The senator representing Kaduna central has finally dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress- Sani announced that he has become a member of People’s Redemption
Politics: Theresa May leaves Brussels with little Brexit progress and her own MPs threatening mutiny
Theresa May leaves Brussels with no significant progress in Brexit talks. The UK prime minister is under pressure to break key Brexit promises in
Ronaldo sends heartwarming message to Man United fans after Juventus win
- Cristiano Ronaldo was in action for Juventus in their UCL 1-0 win over Man United at Old Trafford- The encounter was Ronaldo's second return
Dapo Abiodun accuses Amosun of conspiring with monarchs to deny him governorship ticket
-The Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has been accused of conspiring with the traditional rulers to deny him the state governorship ticket - Dapo Abiodun,
MUAALAG celebrates ten years anniversary
The Lagos state chapter of the Madonna University Alumni Association, MUAALAG, is set to celebrate its 10th year anniversary. The anniversary theme which has been tagged,
Post Your Comment below: >>