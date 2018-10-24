Ooni denounces marriage scam, warns ladies against fraudsters

The Ooni of Ife has denounced marriage scam reports that he jilted one Elizabeth Odunlami, who on her Facebook revealed that the Ooni promised her marriage and used her name for business transactions in the United States.
The Ooni in a statement on Wednesday said he ‘sympatized with Miss Elizabeth Odunlami (if the identity is real) who obviously has become a victim of a fraudulent act perpetrated by a scammer disguising to be Ooni Ogunwusi, we find it pertinent to debunk this sacrilegious and unfounded allegation which is not unlikely to be another calculated ploy adopted by some unprovoked detractors using psseudo-identities.’
Odunlami on her Facebook said: “Kabiyesi Enitan Ogunwusi, I’m thanking you for the disappointment after using my real biological name to execute your contract from Mr John in California.
‘As a matter of fact, you promised me to be your next queen before Naomi, whenever I asked you if you have someone, you were always in denial.
On certainty, you told me that all your so-called spiritualists positively accepted me as your new queen, that shouldn’t listen to rumors, always communicating with me every day promising me ticket to Nigeria soon.
‘Had it been that I knew you’re a liar, do u think that I’ll release all my personal informations to both you and your contractor that died in ghastly accident, you put tears in my naked eyes and give joy to Naomi after getting your plenty million contracts successfully and also told me after Olojo festival that you’re sending me ticket to board airline to Nigeria.
‘If want to deal with you in America way, you’ll be arrested by USA, but for the sake of love that I have for Yoruba Land, I’ll leave you with Judgment of God Oonirisa Oba Funfun Nene.
‘For those making Jess of me on Facebook continue making Jess of me. I’m already successful and I’m a pillar. Nobody tackle with me. Vengeance is Lord between me and you Akande Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi. AdabiArojahadafun iwo ati PA ti mo designated to bring the contract to you at your lle-Ife palace.
‘Idajo Olorun Esan a wo afin e soon wa mo wipe emi gangan ni atupa Jesu.” Read more: https://www.legit.ng/1199964-ooni-ife-lied-ill-queen-nigerian-lady-elizabeth-odunlami.html
The Ooni denied the report saying ‘the attention of the Palace Of Ooni Of Ife has been drawn to a news of one Elizabeth Odunlami(miss) claiming to have been jilted by someone believed to be the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.
‘While we sympatize with Miss Elizabeth Odunlami(if the identity is real) who obviously has become a victim of a fraudulent act perpetrated by a scammer disguising to be Ooni Ogunwusi, we find it pertinent to debunk this sacrilegious and unfounded allegation which is not unlikely to be another calculated ploy adopted by some unprovoked detractors using psseudo-identities.
‘Good members of the public especially ladies are hereby cautioned against communicating with anyone presenting himself to be the Ooni Ogunwusi and swiftly report such a matter or person to the relevant security agencies.’
