Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Dogara reshuffles House C’ttee chairmen



By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA—ABOUT  seven months to the end of the eighth Assembly, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, yesterday announced re-organisation of of chairmanship of key standing committees.

Senate makes U-turn, confirms Kaduna nominee as NPC commissioner

Speaker Dogara

This came as the House adjourning till November 6.

Former chairman House committee on Appropriation Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC-Kano) who was relieved of his appointment as chairman is to chair House Committee on Land Transport.

With the new development, Dandutse Mutari is to chair House Committee on FCT Judiciary; Edward Pwajok, chairs House Committee on Rules and Business; Emmanuel Orker-Jev chairs House committee on FCT which was vacated by  Herman Hembe (PDP-Benue) while Sadiq Abubakar chairs House Committee on Human Rights.

Others are: Mahmood Mohammed, who chairs House Committee on Housing; Tajudeen Abbas chairs House Committee on Solid Minerals; Hakiru Jika, chairs House Committee on Privatization and Commercialization; Yerima Ahmad, chairs House Committee on Constituency Outreach; Lawal Abubakar, chairs House Committee on Police while Aminu Sani, chairs House Committee on Population.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/10/2018 16:34:00 Politics: Multiple people reported shot at a Kroger grocery store outside Louisville, Kentucky

Politics: Multiple people reported shot at a Kroger grocery store outside Louisville, Kentucky

One person is dead and multiple others were shot inside a Kroger grocery store outside Louisville, Kentucky, local media reported Wednesday afternoon. A suspect

0 News 24/10/2018 16:38:00 Tech: Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F)

Tech: Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F)

Tech Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F) Ford reported third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, posting beats of analysts' expectations on

0 News 24/10/2018 16:41:00 Lifestyle: Tesla will start making cars at its upcoming factory in China faster than expected (TSLA)

Lifestyle: Tesla will start making cars at its upcoming factory in China faster than expected (TSLA)

TeslaTesla said on Wednesday in its third-quarter earnings letter that it will accelerate its production timeline at its upcoming factory in Shanghai. The automaker

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 24/10/2018 07:03:00 Lifestyle: Meghan Markle's visit to a Fijian market was cut short due to 'crowd management issues'

Lifestyle: Meghan Markle's visit to a Fijian market was cut short due to 'crowd management issues'

Meghan Markle was whisked away by security from a market visit in Fiji on Wednesday. Kensington Palace later cited "crowd management issues" as the

0 News 19/10/2018 05:17:00 Neymar all smiles as he edges closer to £193m move to Barcelona (photos)

Neymar all smiles as he edges closer to £193m move to Barcelona (photos)

- Brazilian footballer Neymar could be on his way to Barcelona in January 2019- He is said to have agreed a deal with Paris-Saint-Germain over

0 News 23/10/2018 20:38:00 Sports: Rockets GM Daryl Morey takes a shot at Rajon Rondo after criticism of Chris Paul

Sports: Rockets GM Daryl Morey takes a shot at Rajon Rondo after criticism of Chris Paul

Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul exchanged punches near the end of the matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets. On Tuesday, Rondo

0 News 24/10/2018 15:23:00 Expert seeks basic CPR skills for Nigerians

Expert seeks basic CPR skills for Nigerians

By Gabriel OlawaleA Professor of  Neurology and Neurotherapy, Prof. Patrick Griffith has decried the low level awareness about the causes of cardiac arrest and basic Cardio

0 News 19/10/2018 16:54:00 I will do all in my power to support you, Arthur Eze tells Anyaso

I will do all in my power to support you, Arthur Eze tells Anyaso

Chief Arthur Eze has congratulated businessman and politician, Chimaobi Desmond Anyaso, on his recent victory at the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries where

0 News 19/10/2018 19:05:00 Abba Moro going for David Mark’s shoes

Abba Moro going for David Mark’s shoes

By Peter Duru, Makurdi Comrade Abba Moro was a former Minister of Interior, former Chairman of Council and Pro-chancellor of two Federal Universities, at several times.

Most Watched Movies

cron