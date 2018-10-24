Dogara reshuffles House C’ttee chairmen

By Emman Ovuakporie
ABUJA—ABOUT seven months to the end of the eighth Assembly, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, yesterday announced re-organisation of of chairmanship of key standing committees.
Senate makes U-turn, confirms Kaduna nominee as NPC commissioner
This came as the House adjourning till November 6.
Former chairman House committee on Appropriation Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC-Kano) who was relieved of his appointment as chairman is to chair House Committee on Land Transport.
With the new development, Dandutse Mutari is to chair House Committee on FCT Judiciary; Edward Pwajok, chairs House Committee on Rules and Business; Emmanuel Orker-Jev chairs House committee on FCT which was vacated by Herman Hembe (PDP-Benue) while Sadiq Abubakar chairs House Committee on Human Rights.
Others are: Mahmood Mohammed, who chairs House Committee on Housing; Tajudeen Abbas chairs House Committee on Solid Minerals; Hakiru Jika, chairs House Committee on Privatization and Commercialization; Yerima Ahmad, chairs House Committee on Constituency Outreach; Lawal Abubakar, chairs House Committee on Police while Aminu Sani, chairs House Committee on Population.
Related Articles
Politics: Multiple people reported shot at a Kroger grocery store outside Louisville, Kentucky
One person is dead and multiple others were shot inside a Kroger grocery store outside Louisville, Kentucky, local media reported Wednesday afternoon. A suspect
Tech: Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F)
Tech Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F) Ford reported third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, posting beats of analysts' expectations on
Lifestyle: Tesla will start making cars at its upcoming factory in China faster than expected (TSLA)
TeslaTesla said on Wednesday in its third-quarter earnings letter that it will accelerate its production timeline at its upcoming factory in Shanghai. The automaker
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Lifestyle: Meghan Markle's visit to a Fijian market was cut short due to 'crowd management issues'
Meghan Markle was whisked away by security from a market visit in Fiji on Wednesday. Kensington Palace later cited "crowd management issues" as the
Neymar all smiles as he edges closer to £193m move to Barcelona (photos)
- Brazilian footballer Neymar could be on his way to Barcelona in January 2019- He is said to have agreed a deal with Paris-Saint-Germain over
Sports: Rockets GM Daryl Morey takes a shot at Rajon Rondo after criticism of Chris Paul
Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul exchanged punches near the end of the matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets. On Tuesday, Rondo
Expert seeks basic CPR skills for Nigerians
By Gabriel OlawaleA Professor of Neurology and Neurotherapy, Prof. Patrick Griffith has decried the low level awareness about the causes of cardiac arrest and basic Cardio
I will do all in my power to support you, Arthur Eze tells Anyaso
Chief Arthur Eze has congratulated businessman and politician, Chimaobi Desmond Anyaso, on his recent victory at the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries where
Abba Moro going for David Mark’s shoes
By Peter Duru, Makurdi Comrade Abba Moro was a former Minister of Interior, former Chairman of Council and Pro-chancellor of two Federal Universities, at several times.
Post Your Comment below: >>