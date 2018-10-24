6 persons burnt to death on Sagamu/Benin Expressway

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA-No fewer than six persons were reportedly burnt to death at J4, Ogbere area along the Sagamu-Benin Expressway on Wednesday in an accident involving a container laden truck and two commercial buses.



Vanguard gathered that the latest accident reportedly occurred at a section of the road where there was a diversion of traffic to a single lane.

The Public Relations Officer of Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident, said 10 others suffered varying degrees of injury.

According to him, the operatives of the state road safety agency at the scene, said the driver of the truck, travelling towards Benin, overtook another vehicle wrongly and rammed into one of the buses coming from the opposite.

Akinbiyi said ” the second bus also travelling in the opposite direction, equally rammed into the two vehicles, almost immediately.

“The fire broke out from the trunk of the truck, due to the impact of the accident.

“Sixteen people were involved in the accident, six were burnt beyond recognition while 10 others escaped with varying degrees of injury.

“Out of the three vehicles involved in the accident, our operatives could only get the number plate of one of the commercial buses as BDG 06XP”, he said .

He said the corpses of the victims had been deposited at the mortuary.