Mo Abudu, Meghan Markle, others make U.K. powerlist 2018

Lagos, – The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairperson of Ebonylife TV, Mo Abudu, has been named in the U.K. powerlist of most influential and powerful black Britons.

The Powerlist is an annual publication that was started in a bid to provide professional role models for young people of African and African Caribbean heritage.

It recognises those who have changed lives or are making a huge difference in their environment.

Abudu made a personal announcement on her social media platform, writing: “The Powerlist is the most authoritative recognition of Black influence in the U.K., therefore I am honoured and humbled to be included.”

“It’s nice to know that those of us who return home to make our contributions are not being overlooked.

“This publication is sent to schools and universities all over the U.K., so, I hope that my story can influence even one child to follow his or her dreams.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in 2013, Forbes Africa recognised Abudu as the first African woman to own a Pan-Africa TV channel.

She is the Executive Producer of TV talk show, Moments with Mo, which is the first daily talk show on African regional television.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is also named in the list of 100, alongside world champion heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, and actor John Boyega.

The Powerlist has since its inception brought a number of unknown people to prominence and has created a network of influencers. (NAN