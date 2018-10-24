2019: Why A’Ibom must reject divisive politics – Ekpotu

FORMER Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Engineer Patrick Ekpotu, has urged indigenes of the state to reject divisive politics, and take steps that will ensure “sustainable development, peace and progress” in the state.

Ekpotu made the call, yesterday, in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, after Governor Udom Emmanuel inaugurated a peace committee, known as the “After Congress Unification Committee”, charged with the responsibility of bringing together and reconcile all aggrieved parties in the recently concluded primaries of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.

Ekpotu, who was one of the 22 aspirants who contested the PDP governorship primary against Governor Emmanuel in 2014, was appointed chairman of the committee.

Stressing the need for “unity of purpose, sacrifice and hard work in the overall interest and progress of Akwa Ibom”, he said: “For this significant milestone to prevail, Akwa Ibom must continue to reject the path of divisiveness, engineered by the masquerades belatedly dancing to drum beats of our discarded past.

“We must, through the coming elections, take steps that uphold our overall interest, that of the state and nation, by not giving into their physical or psychological chants. We must stand united and say no to evil plots, intimidation and deceit. A moment comes in the life of every generation where such spirit must come through.”

Describing Governor Emmanuel as “God fearing, big- hearted and down-to-earth leader”, Ekpotu appealed that Akwa Ibom to give Emmanuel a second term “to harness the extraordinary creativity and talents and industry of the Akwa Ibom people with a system that is dedicated to creating tomorrow’s prosperity rather than waste them on candidates who are deep in nothing and master nothing than redistribution of today’s prosperity.”

Giving reasons he and many others who contested against Emmanuel are now working together to ensure his re-election, he said: “In his first campaign in 2014, he could not enjoy the support of some of us, because like him, over 22 others were also seeking the same opportunity to lead the state we so love in a different direction and restore the enduring principles on which our society was built and change the same old politics of Uyo Hill Top Mansion.

But by the decision of our party and by the choice of the same Akwa Ibom people we aspired to serve, he was chosen as governor… there was no need to risk partisan bickering and political posturing and to join the dark side of the push and pull. Governor Emmanuel’s second term campaign is featuring an enlarged support base, united in one vision,inspired by common values and sustained by shared heritage.”