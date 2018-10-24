Wini Lazarus dazzles in ‘Pregnant Wifey’

Celebrated actress and entrepreneur, Wini Lazarus continues to embark on brilliant project that increases her star power.
Why I dislike Linda Ikeji- Kemi Olunloyo
The light skinned role interpreter collaborates with movie producer, Humjo Ojonugwa in the new movie series titled ‘Pregnant Wifey’.
For months, Wini and her team had strategised on how to make the movie series a brilliant production.
BBNaija ladies celebrate Nigerian women heroes through 618Bees competition
Speaking about the movie series, Wini expressed her delight at finally being able to tell such a compelling story.
“I have always wanted to appear in a movie series that captures the travails of pregnant women. I am excited about the story and the value it will add to the society”.
Asked about the inspiration behind the movie series, she said:” The motive behind ‘Pregnant Wifey’ is to capture the travails and pains of pregnant women during pregnancy. In the movie series, you would see how lazy and troublesome pregnant women behave. The attitude they exhibit is based on their pregnant state. It’s a must watch and also spiced with comedy”, she said.
Related Articles
Politics: Multiple people reported shot at a Kroger grocery store outside Louisville, Kentucky
One person is dead and multiple others were shot inside a Kroger grocery store outside Louisville, Kentucky, local media reported Wednesday afternoon. A suspect
Tech: Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F)
Tech Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F) Ford reported third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, posting beats of analysts' expectations on
Lifestyle: Tesla will start making cars at its upcoming factory in China faster than expected (TSLA)
TeslaTesla said on Wednesday in its third-quarter earnings letter that it will accelerate its production timeline at its upcoming factory in Shanghai. The automaker
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
2019 polls: Zamfara'll lose over N3billion if APC do not participate - Expert
- Zamfara will lose over N3billion if APC do not participate in the 2019 polls- This is the submission of an unnamed economist from the
Uwazurike urges Igbos to shun Nnamdi Kanu’s no election broadcast
The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has urged Igbos to disregard the call for boycott of election by Nnamdi Kanu
Reliance on violence leads to ultimate self-destruction - Buhari condemns communal crisis which claimed 55 lives in Kaduna
- The latest communal violence in Kasuwa Magani in Kaduna state has been condemned by President Muhammadu Buhari- According to the president, resorting to bloodshed
ECOWAS pledges financial support for Nigeria’s 2019 general elections
By Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA: The Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS has pledged to extend financial assistance to Nigeria in the conduct of next year’s
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi ruled out for 3 weeks and will miss El Clasico, Inter Milan Champions League encounters
- Lionel Messi to miss Spanish League encounter against Real Madrid at Camp Nou- He suffered a terrible arm injury in Barcelona's 4-2 win over
Post Your Comment below: >>