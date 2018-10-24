Why Manchester United failed to sign Ronaldo from Real Madrid

- Manchester United were interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo for a second spell

- The Portuguese ace was whisked away by Juventus from Real Madrid this summer

- Ronaldo played a part in Juventus 1-0 victory over United at Old Trafford in the UCL

The moment Cristiano Ronaldo made his intention to leave Real Madrid known many were convinced he would head back to Manchester United without a doubt.

Straight after winning the Champions League earlier in May, 2017, Ronaldo stunned the football world by finally making his intention to leave the Santiago Bernabeu crystal clear.

According to Evening Standard (UK), one of Ed Woodward's mission after taking over the club's finances over five years ago, was getting the Portuguese back in Red.

However, when the chance finally materialised and United were nowhere to be seen as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was whisked away by Juventus.

It is understood that Jose Mourinho was not interested in the former Red Devils forward and felt that it would destabilise the front line he built around Belgian Romelu Lukaku.

Sir Alex Ferguson who signed Ronaldo during his rein at Old Trafford, told ex-United defender Patrice Evra he was confident that his prodigy would some day return.

"He even told me 99 percent Cristiano Ronaldo will come. I was like, wow we are ready to bounce back to even win the Champions League again," ex-teammate Patrice Evra said.

Ronaldo himself nostalgically recalled his glorious days with the English giants upon his return to Old Trafford where he face his former club at Old Trafford..

"It is a huge thing to come back," he said. " I remember what it was like in Manchester. My history - we won lots of trophies, cups, leagues, the Champions League," Ronaldo said.

Despite his warm sentiments towards United the Portuguese confidently assured his Turin followers they would walk out of Old Trafford with a win.

"We have to respect United - a fantastic team, an experienced coach - but I expect Juventus will win the game,"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Juventus ace, Cristiano Ronaldo, has paid tribute to former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, ahead of the forward's second return to Old Trafford since his departure to Real Madrid in 2009.

The Portuguese talisman spent six years with the Red Devils, winning several titles including three English Premier League titles, the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or before sealing a moving to Santiago Bernabeu.

