How Nollywood actor Afonja Sanyeri celebrated his birthday in lavish way (photos, videos)

Nollywood actor Olaniyi Afonja Sanyeri became a year older recently. To celebrate this milestone achievement, he took to throwing a big party that was well attended by a lot of celebrities and colleagues.

Sanyeri who is now 44 years old was lavishly celebrated in a birthday party that was star-studded. Many of the celebrities that attended the event wore uniform attires that was yellow and blue in colour.

Some of the prominent dignitaries that graced the party were Odunlade Adekola, Bimbo Oshin, Saheed Osupa, Murphy Afolabi, Ronke Oshodi, Kunle Afod, Muyiwa Ademola and others.

The successful actor known for cracking people up with his jokes was very grateful to his guests for turning up massively for his ceremony.

READ ALSO: Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke celebrates 44th birthday with adorable photos (video)

He then went on to share pictures from the occasion. Sanyeri also posted videos that saw him dancing to what is known as Fuji music. Ronke Oshodi and yet another Nollywood actor was seen getting cosy during the birthday ceremony.

PAY ATTENTION: Get hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group

Many people were spraying money on him as he danced in his free flowing agbada. The party which was done in Ibadan to celebrate Sanyeri was indeed a very successful, elaborate one.

See some more photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria

It was recently reported that Odunlade Adekola, a colleague of Sanyeri, won an award at the recently held Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award 2018. The actor who was overwhelmed by the award prostrated in full length to celebrate his win.

Top 3 Nollywood Stars: Who Earns More Than Others? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng