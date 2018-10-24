Religious leaders speak on Kaduna crisis, 2019 elections

- A coalition of religious leaders have tasked the media on its reportage as the 2019 general elections approaches
A coalition of religious leaders have challenged the media on interfaith relations, conflict prevention and peace building ahead of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria.
The group made its stance known due to concerns on the apprehension of violent conflict as Nigeria approach the elections.
The leaders who spoke at a pre-summit convention the National Inter-religious Leaders Summit scheduled for Thursday, November 1 said Nigeria's diversity of culture and faith should serve as a rallying point for national harmony.
Convener of the summit Bishop Junita Nwendu said the media should use enormous influence, public opinion formation and public perception towards public policy agenda to promote interfaith relations, conflict prevention and peace building ahead of the polls.
She also added “interfaith groups and other civil society organizations should work with the media owners and senior managers to build the capacity of media practitioners to build the capacity of practitioners in investigative and routine interfaith relations to promote rather than jeopardize peaceful coexistence and national security.”
Speaking at the event, the Imam of Apo Legislative Mosque Abuja, Sheikh Nuru Khalid opined that violent agitations in the country could have been worse if peace building efforts and advocacy in the country were to be relegated to the background of national priorities.
He said the importance conferences and summits in promoting and building peaceful and harmonious coexistence of the various diverse groups and interests in the country is crucial to national stability.
“We must say no to violence, whatever the reason anybody has for doing. We do not agree with it for whatever reason. The recent violence in Kaduna underscores the importance conferences like this one,” he said.
Also speaking, founder of UFUK Dialogue, a peace advocacy centre, Kamil Kemanci says the diversity of cultures and religion in Nigeria can been harnessed into a whole where every interest play its role in promoting national interest and a model for the rest of the world.
The National Inter-religious Leaders Summit with the theme, Mentality Renovation is scheduled for November 1 this year and will host religious and traditional leaders from across the country including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the minister of the FCT, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello and many youth organizations.
Meanwhile, the federal government has said the farmers-herders clashes in Nigeria have no religious or ethnic colouration.
This was the submission of the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, during a presentation at The Chatham House in London on Wednesday, October 17.
Alhaji Mohammed said the clashes have become more persistent, because of a mixture of many factors, including population explosion, effects of climate change, keener contest for dwindling natural resources and sheer criminality.
