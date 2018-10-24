Meet Rosalind Balogun, Nigeria's first ever representative to the Miss World contest

The truth about beauty standards is that it evolves as time goes by. For many generations, how beautiful a woman is, depends heavily on what part of the world she resides in. Although there's a general perception of beauty, certain distinctions are separated by borders and so, when a woman is considered beautiful in several continents, she is indeed spectacular.
It's probably why the Miss World contest is one of the most respected and prestigious titles any beauty queen can earn. Since it's creation in 1951, by late Eric Morley, many women from several areas of the worlds have gathered to battle for the crown, in hopes of using their beauty to make a positive difference in the world.
In 1967, Nigeria participated in the Miss World pageant for the first time and representing her was Miss Rosalind Balogun, who then was an enviable black beauty. With other women from the African continent, Balogun stood on the Miss World stage to display her heritage and convince the world that beautiful women also live in Nigeria.
READ ALSO: Meet young couple who recently graduated with PhDs
It wouldn't be until 2001 that one of our own, Agbani Darego, would make history and emerge winner of the title. However anyone can argue that the presence of Rosalind and many others after her set the table for the win that put Nigeria's name on the focus of world.
Meet Rosalind Balogun Source: UGC
Worthy of note is the style and fashion that thrived in such era. Women were modest, simple and beauty was found in their eyes more than on the curves of their body, aided by blinding make-up.
A woman in the 60s was beautiful by being female and what she wore or how she looked depicted her social status more than it reflected the position of her beauty. For that reason alone, women were confident and beautiful just because they were, not because someone else permitted them to.
Many generations have existed and a lot of things are different in the present age. However, one thing remains constant, fashion and style keep evolving.
These days, women will rock agbada and look completely gorgeous in the attire, which before now was strictly for men.
The idea of beauty has also changed. Where it used to be a confident woman, dressed modestly with fire burning in her soul, it is mostly now young ladies, seeking validation on the 'gram' and splashing millions on silicon bum, in a bid to improve their self confidence.
It's an interesting time to be alive but women like Balogun and Darego are proof that astonishing beauty has walked and is still walking the streets of Nigeria.
PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app
Do you believe Nigeria is still the giant of Africa? on Legit.ng TV:
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Politics: Multiple people reported shot at a Kroger grocery store outside Louisville, Kentucky
One person is dead and multiple others were shot inside a Kroger grocery store outside Louisville, Kentucky, local media reported Wednesday afternoon. A suspect
Tech: Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F)
Tech Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F) Ford reported third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, posting beats of analysts' expectations on
Lifestyle: Tesla will start making cars at its upcoming factory in China faster than expected (TSLA)
TeslaTesla said on Wednesday in its third-quarter earnings letter that it will accelerate its production timeline at its upcoming factory in Shanghai. The automaker
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
We are still focused on security and the hope of bringing peace and improved economy – president Buhari
President Buhari today in Abuja said his administration will work harder to improve on the gains recorded in securing the country from the onslaughts of
Oil thieves cause of pipeline fire incident in Abia – NNPC
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Tech: 'Halloween' earned $77.5 million over the weekend, the biggest opening ever for the franchise
"Halloween," the new direct sequel to the 1978 classic original, took in an estimated $77.5 million over the weekend. It's the biggest opening even
Police arrest suspected cultist that threatens to kill DPO, burn down police station
By Esther Onyegbula & Victor ArjiromanusPolice in Lagos state is currently interrogating a notorious cultist identified as Austine Oghieh for threatening to burn down Oworoshoki
Guardiola makes big statement about Man City few days after claiming his team is not ready to win Champions League
- Pep Guardiola heap praises on his team after UCL win over Shakhtar Donetsk - Manchester City recorded their first win over a Ukrainian club
No evidence of Nnamdi Kanu’s appearance in Jerusalem - Israeli minister
- Israeli government has reacted to Nnamdi Kanu's alleged appearnace in Jerusalem- Emmanuel Nashon, the spokesman of the Israeli foreign ministry, said there was no
Post Your Comment below: >>