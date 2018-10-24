Jubilation as ex Nigerian Airways employees begin receiving payment alerts; beneficiaries shower praise on Buhari

- Following the completion of their verification exercise, some workers of the defunct Nigerian Airways have begun receiving payment alert
- One of the former workers disclosed that some of his former colleagues in the airline received payment alerts on Tuesday night, October 23
- He expressed appreciation to President Buhari, over the development
Indicators have emerged, showing that some former workers of the defunct national carrier, Nigeria Airways, may have started getting their payment alert, following the completion of their verification exercise.
According to Daily Trust, those who were verified on Monday, October 15, received payment between Monday, October 22 and Wednesday, October 24.
READ ALSO: House of Reps shuffles committee chairmen, adjourns plenary
Legit.ng gathers that ahead of the disbursement of the N22.5bn approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA), a department in the Ministry of Finance, commenced the verification of the former airline workers.
There had been hitches in the verification exercise; however, the minister of finance, Zainab Ahmed, had assured that the government had approved the process and that those who have been verified would start receiving alerts this week.
Subsequently, the beneficiaries reportedly began receiving alerts in millions of naira.
Speaking with newsman at the Lagos verification venue, one of the retirees, Chris Owamagbe, disclosed that some of his former colleagues in the airline received payment alerts on Tuesday night, October 23.
He said: “I can confirm to you that some of our colleagues have started receiving alerts. One of my friends in the admin staff of the airline called me this morning to inform me that he had received payment alert.
“I believe once I am through with the processes, I will receive my own alert within few days. We are all anxious to receive the payments. We worked for it, but unfortunately someone used his political fiat to liquidate the airline.
“That singular decision pushed us to where we are today. But, I want to appreciate President Buhari for what he has done.”
President Buhari was also commended for fulfilling his promise of paying the retirees of Nigeria Airways, by the president of the Aviation Union Grand Alliance (AUGA), Engr Lookman Animashaun.
He disclosed that the verification exercise has been going on smoothly; apart from the hiccups on the first day.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government announced that it would flag off the final verification and payment of entitlements to all former workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways on Monday, October 15.
The development was made public in a statement released by Paul Ella Abechi, the new special adviser on media and communications to the minister of finance, Zainab Ahmed.
Nigerians react as Nigeria Air berths in London - on Legit.ng TV:
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Politics: Multiple people reported shot at a Kroger grocery store outside Louisville, Kentucky
One person is dead and multiple others were shot inside a Kroger grocery store outside Louisville, Kentucky, local media reported Wednesday afternoon. A suspect
Tech: Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F)
Tech Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F) Ford reported third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, posting beats of analysts' expectations on
Lifestyle: Tesla will start making cars at its upcoming factory in China faster than expected (TSLA)
TeslaTesla said on Wednesday in its third-quarter earnings letter that it will accelerate its production timeline at its upcoming factory in Shanghai. The automaker
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Ekiti Governorship Tribunal: Non-service of documents stalls hearing
Hearing of Election Petition filed by Prof. Olusola Kolapo, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the July 14 Ekiti State governorship election was
2019: Enyimba group faults some Igbo leaders’ opposition to Obi’s nomination
Rising from a stakeholders’ meeting, held at the Grand Pela Hotel and Suites, Abuja, the Enyimba Progressive Association (EPA), an Igbo socio-political and economic organization,
Lifestyle: Amy Schumer announces she and husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child through friend's Instagram story
News Not Noise reporter Jessica Yellin announced Amy Schumer's pregnancy on Instagram on Monday. The baby will be Schumer and her husband Chris
Tech: 9 reasons you should buy the iPhone XS instead of an iPhone XR (AAPL)
Apple has a new iPhone coming out next week. The iPhone XR was announced in September alongside the iPhone XS and XS Max. The latter
Usain Bolt's first professional football deal set to collapse as he wants $3m as against $150k offered to him
- Usain Bolt is set to leave A-League side Central Coaster Mariners - The Jamaica has rejected a contract offer from the Aussie club- The
Chelsea assistant coach charged with improper conduct after melee
Chelsea FC’s assistant coach Marco Ianni was charged with improper conduct by the Football Association (FA) in England on Monday. This was after his exuberant celebrations
Post Your Comment below: >>