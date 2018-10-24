Jubilation as ex Nigerian Airways employees begin receiving payment alerts; beneficiaries shower praise on Buhari

- Following the completion of their verification exercise, some workers of the defunct Nigerian Airways have begun receiving payment alert

- One of the former workers disclosed that some of his former colleagues in the airline received payment alerts on Tuesday night, October 23

- He expressed appreciation to President Buhari, over the development

Indicators have emerged, showing that some former workers of the defunct national carrier, Nigeria Airways, may have started getting their payment alert, following the completion of their verification exercise.

According to Daily Trust, those who were verified on Monday, October 15, received payment between Monday, October 22 and Wednesday, October 24.

Legit.ng gathers that ahead of the disbursement of the N22.5bn approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA), a department in the Ministry of Finance, commenced the verification of the former airline workers.

There had been hitches in the verification exercise; however, the minister of finance, Zainab Ahmed, had assured that the government had approved the process and that those who have been verified would start receiving alerts this week.

Subsequently, the beneficiaries reportedly began receiving alerts in millions of naira.

Speaking with newsman at the Lagos verification venue, one of the retirees, Chris Owamagbe, disclosed that some of his former colleagues in the airline received payment alerts on Tuesday night, October 23.

He said: “I can confirm to you that some of our colleagues have started receiving alerts. One of my friends in the admin staff of the airline called me this morning to inform me that he had received payment alert.

“I believe once I am through with the processes, I will receive my own alert within few days. We are all anxious to receive the payments. We worked for it, but unfortunately someone used his political fiat to liquidate the airline.

“That singular decision pushed us to where we are today. But, I want to appreciate President Buhari for what he has done.”

President Buhari was also commended for fulfilling his promise of paying the retirees of Nigeria Airways, by the president of the Aviation Union Grand Alliance (AUGA), Engr Lookman Animashaun.

He disclosed that the verification exercise has been going on smoothly; apart from the hiccups on the first day.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government announced that it would flag off the final verification and payment of entitlements to all former workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways on Monday, October 15.

The development was made public in a statement released by Paul Ella Abechi, the new special adviser on media and communications to the minister of finance, Zainab Ahmed.

