Teebillz gets trolled on social media as Wizkid and Tiwa Savage get intimate in Fever

The video of Wizkid's song Fever has given many people the chills as they cannot get enough of the drama and sizzling romance characterized in the 'movie'. However, while the popular musician and his video vixen Tiwa is giving many the good feelings, Teebillz has had to received the brunt of what their intimacy connotes.

Teebillz whose real name is Tunde Ibrahim Balogun is the ex husband of Tiwa Savage. The couple who got married in November 2013 got divorced just a few years after. However, their relationship produced a son named Jamil.

Only recently, speculations arose that the duo had something going for themselves again. This was due to the occasional interaction they had on his Instagram page.

These rumours were, however, buried beneath the arising controversy that later went to surround Tiwa and another celebrity musician Wizkid.

READ ALSO: Tiwa Savage, Wizkid finally react to their sensational roles in the video Fever

It would seem the possibility of Teebillz and Tiwa getting together has further been made slimmer by the new video featuring the beautiful female musician.

Due to the strong intimacy that occurred in between her and Wizkid in the video for his song Fever, many Instagram and Twitter fans have had a fill day trolling on Teebillz.

PAY ATTENTION: Get hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group. Join here.

The trolls did not spare the former manager of Tiwa Savage as they threw slings of insults and insinuations that she was dating Wizkid and so was not bound to return to him.

Some of the lewd remarks made about him have provoked conversations across social media and inspired many more trolling.

See some of the words trolls threw at Teebillz:

PAY ATTENTION:Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria

Source: Legit.ng