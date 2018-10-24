Enyimba out of CAF Confederation Cup, lose 2-1 away to Raja Casablanca

Enyimba International of Aba are out of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup after a 2-1 loss away to Raja Casablanca of Morocco in their semifinal second leg game played on Wednesday, October 24.
The People's Elephant lost at home 1-0 to the Moroccan side and faced a difficult task of progressing to the final of Africa's second tier club competition.
Enyimba vs Raja Casablanca starting line up
Theophilus Afelokhai; Andrew Abalogu, Ifeanyi Anaemena, Isiaka Oladuntoye, Ikouwem Utin, Dare Ojo, Austine Oladapo, Chinedu Udeagha, Stanley Dimgba, Wasiu Alalade, Stephen Chukwude
Enyimba vs Raja Casablanca
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side outfit Enyimba International were unable to overturn as first leg defeat at home as they suffered a 2-0 loss to Raja Casablanca.
Abdelilah Hafidi gave the Moroccans a first leg advantage in the game played at the refurbished Aba stadium.
The first half ended 1-0 in favour of the Moroccans, Zakaria Hadraf gave the host the lead just before the halftime break.
Upon resumption of the second half Enyimba knew only a goal will keep them in the competition.
However Isiaka Oladuntoye turned the ball into his own net to give Raja a two goal lead in the 88th minute.
Abdulrahman Bashir pulled one back for Enyimba almost immediately but it was not enough as Raja held on for the win.
