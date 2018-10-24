Lifestyle: Tesla reports surprise profit in 'truly historic' quarter (TSLA)

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Getty Images

  • Tesla reported a surprise third-quarter profit of $2.90 per share on Wednesday.
  • Shares spiked as much as 8% in after-hours trading following the release.

Tesla reported a surprise third-quarter profit on Wednesday that easily surpassed Wall Street's expectations.

Here are the important numbers:

  • Adjusted earnings: $2.90 per share versus -$0.15 expected.
  • Revenue: $6.8 billion versus $6.3 billion expected.

"Q3 2018 was a truly historic quarter for Tesla," the company said in a press release. "Model 3 was the best-selling car in the US in terms of revenue and the 5th best-selling car in terms of volume."

Free cash flow was $881 million for the quarter, the company said. Total long-term debt also increased slightly, to $9.67 billion.

Tesla said that it produced an average of 4,300 Model 3s a week during the quarter and that it was accelerating its plans to manufacture the sedans in China "in order to significantly increase the affordability." Those vehicles will be only for Chinese customers, it said.

Shares of Tesla spiked more than 8% in after-hours trading following the release.

