Finance: AMD is getting smoked after revenue misses, guidance falls short (AMD)

AMD reported third-quarter earnings after Wednesday's closing bell that topped on profits but missed on sales.

The company also guided fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations.

Shares dropped 9% during Wednesday's session amid broader weakness in the tech sector and plunged another 16% following the results.

Here are the key numbers:

Adjusted earnings per share: $0.13 versus an expected $0.12.

$0.12. Revenue: $1.65 versus an expected $1.7 billion.

Fourth-quarter revenue forecast: $1.45 billion (+/- $50 million) versus an expected $1.6 billion.

"We delivered our fifth straight quarter of year-over-year revenue and net income growth driven largely by the accelerated adoption of our Ryzen, EPYC and datacenter graphics products," CEO Lisa Su said in the earnings release.

"Client and server processor sales increased significantly although graphics channel sales were lower in the quarter. Looking forward, we believe we are well positioned for further market share gains as we continue making significant progress towards our long-term financial targets."

Ahead of the results, shares had already plunged 9% on Wednesday amid broader weakness in the tech sector. They have been under pressure this month — down more than 25% from their recent high set on September 14 — after rival Intel reportedly solved its 10 nanometer-chip production problems, and as a brutal stock-market sell-off ravaged the tech sector

While AMD shares have been under pressure as of late, one analyst says a big year is coming in 2019 thanks to the roll out its 7 nm chips. "We would add to positions on weakness and wait for 2019," Mitch Steves, an RBC analyst, wrote in a note sent out to clients on Tuesday. "We think the AMD story is a 2019/2020 story where the company could gain notable share in servers and potentially mid-high-end PCs as well. Finally, we emphasize that this continues to be a 2019 play given the timing of the 7nm product launch."

AMD shares were up 110% this year through Wednesday.