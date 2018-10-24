Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Tech: Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F)



Tech Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F)

Ford reported third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, posting beats of analysts' expectations on both revenue and profits. The carmaker made $0.29 per share and brough in $34.7 billion. Ford shares jumped 5%, to nearly $9, in after-hours trading.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid4'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9020812&type=article&ctxId=3785&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Ford+just+reported+a+better-than-expected+third+quarter+%E2%80%94+and+the+stock+is+jumping+%28F%29&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fbi%2Ftech%2Fford-just-reported-a-better-than-expected-third-quarter-and-the-stock-is-jumping-f-id9020812.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/10/2018 16:34:00 Politics: Multiple people reported shot at a Kroger grocery store outside Louisville, Kentucky

Politics: Multiple people reported shot at a Kroger grocery store outside Louisville, Kentucky

One person is dead and multiple others were shot inside a Kroger grocery store outside Louisville, Kentucky, local media reported Wednesday afternoon. A suspect

0 News 24/10/2018 16:38:00 Tech: Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F)

Tech: Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F)

Tech Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F) Ford reported third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, posting beats of analysts' expectations on

0 News 24/10/2018 16:41:00 Lifestyle: Tesla will start making cars at its upcoming factory in China faster than expected (TSLA)

Lifestyle: Tesla will start making cars at its upcoming factory in China faster than expected (TSLA)

TeslaTesla said on Wednesday in its third-quarter earnings letter that it will accelerate its production timeline at its upcoming factory in Shanghai. The automaker

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/10/2018 10:49:00 $8.1bn row: MTN says seeking ‘acceptable solution’ to dispute

$8.1bn row: MTN says seeking ‘acceptable solution’ to dispute

Telecoms firm MTN says it is holding talks with Nigerian officials to find a “mutually acceptable solution” to a dispute over the alleged transfer of

0 News 24/10/2018 06:16:00 Lifestyle: Getting Botox could make sex less enjoyable because your face isn't as expressive

Lifestyle: Getting Botox could make sex less enjoyable because your face isn't as expressive

The faces we make can have a powerful psychological impact on how we feel. Smiling can mean we find things funnier, while frowning makes

0 News 19/10/2018 18:02:00 Just in: Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler, wife in Kaduna

Just in: Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler, wife in Kaduna

Gunmen on Friday, October 19, kidnapped Mr Maiwada Galadima, the paramount chief of Adara Chiefdom in Kachia local government Area of Kaduna state and his

0 News 24/10/2018 03:15:00 Public workers accuse FG of plot to scuttle minimum wage

Public workers accuse FG of plot to scuttle minimum wage

By Victor Ahiuma-Young Abuja—Federal public servants yesterday accused the Federal Government of plotting to scuttle efforts at arriving at a new minimum wage for workers, warning

0 News 24/10/2018 09:12:00 How FG is plotting to sabotage new minimum wage for workers - Labour union alleges

How FG is plotting to sabotage new minimum wage for workers - Labour union alleges

- The Trade Union Side (TUS) calls on both the federal and state governments to implement the new national minimum wage or face the wrath

0 News 20/10/2018 04:26:00 I will expose those begging on my DM, and trolling me on blogs – Davido’s bae Chioma

I will expose those begging on my DM, and trolling me on blogs – Davido’s bae Chioma

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Most Watched Movies

cron