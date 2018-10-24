Tech Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F) Ford reported third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, posting beats of analysts' expectations on both revenue and profits. The carmaker made $0.29 per share and brough in $34.7 billion. Ford shares jumped 5%, to nearly $9, in after-hours trading. Published: 39 minutes ago , Refreshed: 29 minutes ago

