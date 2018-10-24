Politics: Multiple people reported shot at a Kroger grocery store outside Louisville, Kentucky

- One person is dead and multiple others were shot inside a Kroger grocery store outside Louisville, Kentucky, local media reported Wednesday afternoon.
- A suspect is reportedly in custody, though police haven't yet released details.
One person is dead and multiple people were shot Wednesday afternoon inside a Kroger grocery store in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, on the outskirts of Louisville, local media outlets reported.
One suspect was arrested, and a covered body could be seen in a parking lot from news helicopters, local CBS affiliate WLKY reported, though police haven't yet released details.
Dispatchers received a report of shots fired around 2:54 p.m., with reports of "multiple injuries," the Courier Journal reported, adding that emergency responders were on the scene.
It's unclear how many victims there are and what condition they're in.
Kroger told Business Insider in a statement that the company is cooperating with the police investigation, and that the store will be closed until the investigation is over.
"We are shocked and saddened by the shooting incident that occurred around 2:30 pm today," the statement said. "Thanks to the quick response of the local police department, the suspect was apprehended and our store is secure."
Kate Taylor contributed reporting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
