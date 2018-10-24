Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Liverpool thrash FK Crvena Zvezda at Anfield



Liverpool thrashed FK Crvena Zvezda 4-0 on Wednesday, October 24, as they soared to the top of their UEFA Champions League group.

FK Crvena Zvezda made 5 changes from the previous loss to PSG but they always looked second at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino opened the scoring with a crisp finish for the Reds in the 20th minute.

However, the goal was all about Xherdan Shaqiri, who first won back possession with a great tackle and then played a pinpoint through ball to feed Andy Robertson, who then set up Firmino.

Mohamed Salah then made it 2-0 on the stroke of halftime with a clinical finish.

That man Shaqiri provided the spark again with a deft assist to the Egyptian.

