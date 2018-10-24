Barcelona show Inter class in Champions League tie as Lionel Messi cheer from the crowd

- Barcelona recorded a 2-0 win over Serie A side Inter Milan

- Rafinha and Jordi Alba got the goals for the Catalan side

- Lionel Messi cheered his teammates from the stand at Nou Camp

Barcelona beat Group B counterparts Inter Milan 2-0 in a sizzling Champions League encounter played at Camp Nou, on Tuesday, October 24.

The Catalans were without talisman Lionel Messi who is expected to be out for a month after breaking his arm.

However, that did not stop Barcelona from dominating the first stanza of play boasting 74 percent ball possession and comfortably sliding the game in their pocket.

Rafinha was first on target for Barca after Suarez delivered a pinpoint pass he tapped in from the centre of the box, thwarting Internazionale's Samir Handanovic in the 32nd minute.

Jordie Alba sealed Barcelona's victory with a marvelous goal from the defender who made a fantastic advance at goal before finessing the ball into the back of the net in the 83rd minute.

The result places Barcelona at the top of group B with 9 points, while Inter Milan and Tottenham come in at second and third with 6 points and 1 point respectively.

