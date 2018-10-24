Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Barcelona show Inter class in Champions League tie as Lionel Messi cheer from the crowd



- Barcelona recorded a 2-0 win over Serie A side Inter Milan

- Rafinha and Jordi Alba got the goals for the Catalan side

- Lionel Messi cheered his teammates from the stand at Nou Camp

Barcelona beat Group B counterparts Inter Milan 2-0 in a sizzling Champions League encounter played at Camp Nou, on Tuesday, October 24.

The Catalans were without talisman Lionel Messi who is expected to be out for a month after breaking his arm.

However, that did not stop Barcelona from dominating the first stanza of play boasting 74 percent ball possession and comfortably sliding the game in their pocket.

