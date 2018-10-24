Lifestyle: Tesla is outselling many of its luxury rivals, but it still lags behind Mercedes, BMW, and Lexus (TSLA)

Thomson Reuters
- Tesla revealed on Wednesday that it "delivered almost 70,000" cars and SUVs in the US during the third quarter of 2018.
- Tesla's Q3 delivery total puts the company on par with its luxury rivals.
- Audi, Acura, and Infiniti were outsold in the US by Tesla during Q3 2018.
- However, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW sold more than Tesla.
Tesla revealed on Wednesday that it "delivered almost 70,000" cars and SUVs in the US during the third quarter of 2018.
"Although we only sell Model 3, Model S and Model X, our total US deliveries in Q3 were on par with total vehicle deliveries made by our long-established premium competitors, each of which has multiple models and a vast network of dealerships," the company said on its Q3 2018 investor letter.
And Tesla is, for the most part, correct in its assertion. Tesla's "almost 70,000" unit delivery puts it squarely in between the Tier One and Tier Two luxury auto brands based on US sales data provided by Kelley Blue Book.
During the third quarter, Tesla was soundly outsold by the three Tier One brands — Lexus (78,622 cars sold), Mercedes-Benz (77,656), and BMW (71,685).
However, the Palo Alto, California-based automaker did beat out Audi (59,478). In recent years, Audi's significant sales growth has earned it consideration as a junior member of the Tier One group.
None of the other major luxury brands in the US were even close to Tesla with Acura reporting 41,830 cars sold and Infiniti at 33,079.
Read more about Tesla:
Related Articles
Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusio denies promising US based Elizabeth Odunlami marriage
Ooni of Ife, Oba Adfeyeye Ogunwusio has reacted to the story of a US-based Nigerian lady, Elizabeth Odunlami, who had gone on her Facebook page to
Timaya finally speaks about his relationship with Empress Njamah, and why he took back his car 9years ago
Musician Timaya finally opened up on the real reasons why he collected his car gift to Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah after their relationship crashed. In an interview with OAP
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Acid Burn survivor Obanye Francess rounds up her NYSC, shares photos
Nigerian acid burn survivor Obanye Francess Chizoba is all shades of excited as she recently rounded up her service in the NYSC program.Chizoba is the
Udom’s politics of state first
By Aniedi Uko AKWA IBOM State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has always been one that can correctly be described as a true son of the state and
Finance: A private chef who spends up to 7 hours a day cooking uses 2 strategies to save money on groceries no matter where she shops
For over two years, Natasha "Tash" Feldman has been a private chef in Los Angeles, cooking for up to seven hours a day. When
Enugu APC expels Nnamani
By Mbadiwe Okwor ENUGU—The All Progressives Congress, APC, has expelled a former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, SSG, Mr Onyemuche Nnamani, from the party for
Osun election: Omisore denies negotiating for political office with APC
- Senator Iyiola Omisore has clarified the rumours going round over his inability to get an APC senatorial ticket- Omisore was said to have negotiated
Police arrest drug store operator for murder in Borno
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Post Your Comment below: >>