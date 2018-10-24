10 helpful Bible verses to help you fight lust

Here are 10 helpful Bible verses about lust and how to fight it .

They are:

1 Corinthians 6:15–20

"Do you not know that your bodies are members of Christ? Shall I then take the members of Christ and make them members of a prostitute? Never!… Or do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God? You are not your own, for you were bought with a price. So glorify God in your body."

1 Corinthians 6:18

"Flee from sexual immorality. Every other sin a person commits is outside the body, but the sexually immoral person sins against his own body."

play Bible on fornication (gethsemanebpc)

Colossians 3:5

"Put to death therefore what is earthly in you: sexual immorality, impurity, passion, evil desire, and covetousness, which is idolatry."

Job 31:1

"I made a covenant with my eyes not to look with lust at a young woman".

Matthew 5:27–30

"You have heard that it was said, 'You shall not commit adultery.' But I say to you that everyone who looks at a woman with lustful intent has already committed adultery with her in his heart. If your right eye causes you to sin, tear it out and throw it away. For it is better that you lose one of your members than that your whole body be thrown into hell. And if your right-hand causes you to sin, cut it off and throw it away. For it is better that you lose one of your members than that your whole body go into hell."

1 Thessalonians 4:3–5

"For this is the will of God, your sanctification: that you abstain from sexual immorality; that each one of you know how to control his own body in holiness and honor, not in the passion of lust like the Gentiles who do not know God."

play The Bible tells us to flee from fornication (gospeltime)

1 John 2: 16

"For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life is not of the Father, but is of the world."

James 1:14–15

"But each person is tempted when he is lured and enticed by his own desire. Then desire when it has conceived gives birth to sin, and sin, when it is fully grown, brings forth death."

Galatians 5: 16

"This I say then, Walk in the Spirit, and ye shall not fulfill the lust of the flesh."

Psalm 119:9–11

"How can a young person stay on the path of purity? By living according to your word. I seek you with all my heart; do not let me stray from your commands. I have hidden your word in my heart that I might not sin against you."