This was the main focus of a recent teaching on his Youtube channel. Published: 24.10.2018

Inemesit Udodiong '); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid4'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9021023&type=article&ctxId=4638&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Daddy+Freeze+discusses+sex+positions+for+Christians&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fcommunities%2Freligion%2Fdaddy-freeze-discusses-sex-positions-for-christians-id9021023.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Vote for this Article 1 2 3 4 5

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

Loading...





About the Author: Ada McPepple







