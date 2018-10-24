Watch lady pass out after drinking alcohol for show off (Video)

Earlier today, October 24, 2018, Nigerian Twitter influencer, @Marapolsa posted a video of a lady, dressed in a casual back gown, gulping down what seemed a bottle of raw rum.

She was not even drinking by herself, she opened her mouth and an unknown third party pours the bottle of what seem unmixed rum in her mouth for about a number of time without stopping.

ALSO READ: Nigerian customs seize N27m worth of stew in container

Towards the end of the video, the lady is seen to have fainted, probably from excessive alcohol consumption. People around can be seen running up-and-down, panicking about what might have happened to her. Her body was now fully on the floor, unconscious.

As you watch this video, learn to know your alcohol limit. Drinking is not a sport;