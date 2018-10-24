Kaduna Govt relaxes curfew

Kaduna State Government has announced a relaxation of the 24-hour curfew it imposed on Kaduna metropolis with effect from Thursday.
Mr Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant to the state Governor on Media Publicity said in a statement on Wednesday that residents are now free to pursue their legitimate businesses from 6 am to 5 pm.
He however said that the curfew would remain in force between 5pm and 6 am daily till further notice.
“The Kaduna State Government took the decision to review the curfew hours following a meeting today of a select committee of the State Security Council.
“The heads of the security agencies reported significant progress in restoring calm and commended residents for the peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves during the 4-hour relaxation of the curfew in parts of Kaduna on Tuesday.
“Government is grateful to the citizens for their cooperation while withstanding the unintended inconvenience.
“Government expects normal banking and other services to resume, and markets to open as from tomorrow.
“Also the security agencies will remain vigilant and continue to protect residents. Intensive surveillance of known pockets of potential trouble areas is also continuing by troops on ground and by helicopter patrols.
“It is obligatory on residents to scrupulously observe the night time curfew hours to keep the peace, and to cooperate with the security agencies to keep our state safe.
“Community leaders are enjoined to ensure that hoodlums and other potential threats to peace are promptly reported to the security agencies.
“Government therefore urges all residents to report any suspicious activity to the security agencies and to refrain from spreading rumour and unverified information.
“The Security Council advises that there will be no hesitation to reimpose a 24-hour curfew in the event of any breach of the peace,” he stated.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 24-hour curfew was imposed on the state capital and environs following outbreak of violence on Sunday in which scores of people were killed and properties burnt.
Related Articles
Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusio denies promising US based Elizabeth Odunlami marriage
Ooni of Ife, Oba Adfeyeye Ogunwusio has reacted to the story of a US-based Nigerian lady, Elizabeth Odunlami, who had gone on her Facebook page to
Timaya finally speaks about his relationship with Empress Njamah, and why he took back his car 9years ago
Musician Timaya finally opened up on the real reasons why he collected his car gift to Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah after their relationship crashed. In an interview with OAP
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Ayade’s 124 appointees appeal for inclusion in payroll
By Emma UnaCALABAR—ONE hundred and twenty-four persons appointed as personal aides by Cross River State governor, Sen Ben Ayade, in 2017 have called for the
2019 election: PDP solicits EU, development partner’s support
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the European Union and other development partners to develop keen interest in events and happenings in Nigeria ahead
Nigeria collapsing with $80billion debt profile - Peter Obi
- Concerns continue to mount over Nigeria's mounting debt profile- Vice-presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi says the debt issue is an
Obaseki canvasses more roles for women in politics, governance
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has made a strong case for more roles for women in politics and governance, arguing that a society
Federal government proposes smaller budget size for 2019
- The federal government has proposed a smaller budget for the 2019 fiscal year- The federal government proposed N8.6 trillion naira for 2019 in contrast
Obasanjo attacks Tinubu, says former Lagos governor's position in APC is not known
- Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has attacked APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu- He said the former Lagos governor's position in APC is not known-
Post Your Comment below: >>