Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Tech: 12 startups that failed this year and took $1.4 billion in VC funding with them



Just because everyone from Ashton Kutcher to Kevin Durant are getting into startups doesn't mean they're all success stories.

After all, nine out of 10 startups will end up failing, and that means the money that venture capitalists put into funding these ideas can disappear too. From analyzing just 12 startups that failed this year, PitchBook found that around $1.4 billion in VC funding wasn't enough to save these businesses.

Theranos, a blood-testing startup, is one of 2018's most notable failures. The company racked up close to $1 billion in funding before questions about the technology and fraud charges against the CEO caused the Theranos to dissolve.

Here are 12 startups that failed in 2018:

Theranos — blood-testing technology

Theranos — blood-testing technologyplay

Theranos — blood-testing technology

(YouTube/TechCrunch)

Year founded: 2003

Valuation: $9 billion

Amount raised: $910 million

Read more about Theranos on PitchBook.

Rethink Robotics — robots for manufacturing industry

Rethink Robotics — robots for manufacturing industryplay

Rethink Robotics — robots for manufacturing industry

(Rethink Robotics)

Year founded: 2008

Valuation: $291 million

Amount VC raised: $150 million

Read more about Rethink Robotics on PitchBook.

Shyp — on-demand delivery platform

Shyp — on-demand delivery platformplay

Shyp — on-demand delivery platform

(Shyp)

Year founded: 2013

Valuation: $275 million

Amount raised: $62 million

Read more about Shyp on PitchBook.

Apprenda — cloud-based software for developers

Apprenda — cloud-based software for developersplay

Apprenda — cloud-based software for developers

(Apprenda)

Year founded: 2007

Valuation: $90 million

Amount raised: $56 million

Read more about Apprenda on PitchBook.

Airware — drone analytics provider

Airware — drone analytics providerplay

Airware — drone analytics provider

(Airware)

Year founded: 2011

Valuation: $59 million

Amount raised: $104 million

Read more about Airware on PitchBook.

Alta Motors — electric motorcycles

Alta Motors — electric motorcyclesplay

Alta Motors — electric motorcycles

(Alta Motors)

Year founded: 2010

Valuation: Unknown ($55 million in November 2016)

Amount raised: $44 million

Read more about Alta Motors on PitchBook.

Primary Data — automation software platform

Primary Data — automation software platformplay

Primary Data — automation software platform

(Primary Data)

Year founded: 2013

Valuation: $52 million

Amount raised: $89 million

Read more about Primary Data on PitchBook.

CareSync — one-stop software for personal health information

CareSync — one-stop software for personal health informationplay

CareSync — one-stop software for personal health information

(Apple App Store/CareSync)

Year founded: 2011

Valuation: $46 million

Amount raised: $26 million

Read more about CareSync on PitchBook.

Bluesmart — smart suitcases

Bluesmart — smart suitcasesplay

Bluesmart — smart suitcases

(Bluesmart)

Year founded: 2013

Valuation: $41 million

Amount raised: $30 million

Read more about Bluesmart on PitchBook.

Lantern — smartphone app for therapy

Lantern — smartphone app for therapyplay

Lantern — smartphone app for therapy

(Lantern)

Year founded: 2012

Valuation: $37 million

Amount raised: $22 million

Read more about Lantern on PitchBook.

Raden — smart suitcases

Raden — smart suitcasesplay

Raden — smart suitcases

(Business Insider)

Year founded: 2015

Valuation: $12 million

Amount raised: $3.5 million

Read more about Raden on PitchBook.

Fieldbook — spreadsheet-to-database software

Fieldbook — spreadsheet-to-database softwareplay

Fieldbook — spreadsheet-to-database software

(Fieldbook/Product Hunt)

Year founded: 2013

Valuation: $11 million

Amount raised: $3 million

Read more about Fieldbook on PitchBook.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/10/2018 17:34:00 Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusio denies promising US based Elizabeth Odunlami marriage

Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusio denies promising US based Elizabeth Odunlami marriage

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adfeyeye Ogunwusio has reacted to the story of a US-based Nigerian lady, Elizabeth Odunlami, who had gone on her Facebook page to

0 News 24/10/2018 18:34:00 Timaya finally speaks about his relationship with Empress Njamah, and why he took back his car 9years ago

Timaya finally speaks about his relationship with Empress Njamah, and why he took back his car 9years ago

Musician Timaya finally opened up on the real reasons why he collected his car gift to Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah after their relationship crashed. In an interview with OAP

0 News 24/10/2018 18:52:00 Bishop swears he is ready to go to hell because of the curves on actress Onyii Alex

Bishop swears he is ready to go to hell because of the curves on actress Onyii Alex

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 24/10/2018 11:57:00 How to get perfect skin and hair with banana

How to get perfect skin and hair with banana

In order to improve the skin of the face, women use completely different fruits and vegetables. In this article, we will tell you about the

0 News 22/10/2018 15:58:00 Trump ‘not satisfied’ with Saudi explanations of Khashoggi death

Trump ‘not satisfied’ with Saudi explanations of Khashoggi death

US President Donald Trump said Monday he was “not satisfied” with Riyadh’s explanation of how journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor, died inside the

0 News 20/10/2018 17:20:00 6 reasons why your poop looks...Green?!

6 reasons why your poop looks...Green?!

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 23/10/2018 12:55:00 FG to facilitate more profitable ventures in veterinary industry, says Osinbajo

FG to facilitate more profitable ventures in veterinary industry, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday gave the assurance that the Federal Government would facilitate more profitable ventures in veterinary and related businesses in the

0 News 18/10/2018 12:45:00 Bed-wetting among adults hereditary, says Doctor

Bed-wetting among adults hereditary, says Doctor

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 21/10/2018 12:14:00 18 dead after train flips in Taiwan

18 dead after train flips in Taiwan

At least 18 people have died after an express train derailed and flipped over on a popular coastal tourist route in Taiwan on Sunday, the

Most Watched Movies

cron