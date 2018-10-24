Bishop swears he is ready to go to hell because of the curves on actress Onyii Alex

Related Articles
Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusio denies promising US based Elizabeth Odunlami marriage
Ooni of Ife, Oba Adfeyeye Ogunwusio has reacted to the story of a US-based Nigerian lady, Elizabeth Odunlami, who had gone on her Facebook page to
Timaya finally speaks about his relationship with Empress Njamah, and why he took back his car 9years ago
Musician Timaya finally opened up on the real reasons why he collected his car gift to Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah after their relationship crashed. In an interview with OAP
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Fayose disagrees with Fayemi, DMO over Ekiti debt profile
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Politics: Prominent conservative activists and talking heads are promoting a conspiracy that Democrats sent explosive devices to Clinton, Obama, Soros
Many in the right-wing media promoted a conspiracy that Democrats were behind several packages containing explosive devices that were sent by mail to top Democrats
Lopetegui risks sack – Essien
Julen Lopetegui could be sacked by Real Madrid if results do not improve soon, according to Michael Essien. Lopetegui has overseen Madrid’s worst goalscoring run since
Nigeria's agriculture sector to be transformed as Brazil plans to inject $1.1bn into it
- Brazil will be injecting 1.1 billion dollars into Agriculture in Nigeria soon- This was disclosed by the Brazilian ambassador to Nigeria, Ricardo Guerra de
We’re studying facts related to defection of Shehu Sani – APC
By Omeiza Ajayi, with agencey reportABUJA – The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC at the weekend said it has learned of
Restoring inter-professional harmony to the healthcare team
By Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa I WAS in the United States of Nigeria recently and felt that I needed to go to the clinic. My sister inlaw booked
Post Your Comment below: >>