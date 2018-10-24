Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Bishop swears he is ready to go to hell because of the curves on actress Onyii Alex



Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/10/2018 17:34:00 Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusio denies promising US based Elizabeth Odunlami marriage

Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusio denies promising US based Elizabeth Odunlami marriage

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adfeyeye Ogunwusio has reacted to the story of a US-based Nigerian lady, Elizabeth Odunlami, who had gone on her Facebook page to

0 News 24/10/2018 18:34:00 Timaya finally speaks about his relationship with Empress Njamah, and why he took back his car 9years ago

Timaya finally speaks about his relationship with Empress Njamah, and why he took back his car 9years ago

Musician Timaya finally opened up on the real reasons why he collected his car gift to Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah after their relationship crashed. In an interview with OAP

0 News 24/10/2018 18:52:00 Bishop swears he is ready to go to hell because of the curves on actress Onyii Alex

Bishop swears he is ready to go to hell because of the curves on actress Onyii Alex

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/10/2018 06:13:00 Fayose disagrees with Fayemi, DMO over Ekiti debt profile

Fayose disagrees with Fayemi, DMO over Ekiti debt profile

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 24/10/2018 14:46:00 Politics: Prominent conservative activists and talking heads are promoting a conspiracy that Democrats sent explosive devices to Clinton, Obama, Soros

Politics: Prominent conservative activists and talking heads are promoting a conspiracy that Democrats sent explosive devices to Clinton, Obama, Soros

Many in the right-wing media promoted a conspiracy that Democrats were behind several packages containing explosive devices that were sent by mail to top Democrats

0 News 19/10/2018 23:40:00 Lopetegui risks sack – Essien

Lopetegui risks sack – Essien

Julen Lopetegui could be sacked by Real Madrid if results do not improve soon, according to Michael Essien. Lopetegui has overseen Madrid’s worst goalscoring run since

0 News 19/10/2018 08:55:00 Nigeria's agriculture sector to be transformed as Brazil plans to inject $1.1bn into it

Nigeria's agriculture sector to be transformed as Brazil plans to inject $1.1bn into it

- Brazil will be injecting 1.1 billion dollars into Agriculture in Nigeria soon- This was disclosed by the Brazilian ambassador to Nigeria, Ricardo Guerra de

0 News 20/10/2018 14:37:00 We’re studying facts related to defection of Shehu Sani – APC

We’re studying facts related to defection of Shehu Sani – APC

By Omeiza Ajayi, with agencey reportABUJA  – The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC at the weekend said it has learned of

0 News 24/10/2018 02:47:00 Restoring inter-professional harmony to the healthcare team

Restoring inter-professional harmony to the healthcare team

By Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa I WAS in the United States of Nigeria recently and felt that I needed to go to the clinic. My sister inlaw booked

Most Watched Movies

cron