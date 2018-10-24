Musician Timaya finally opened up on the real reasons why he collected his car gift to Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah after their relationship crashed.
In an interview with OAP daddy freeze, Timaya said said that the controversial car was a gift from a another lady and when she found out that he had given it to Empress she wanted her car back and he simply demanded for the car to return to the actual owner.
Timaya and Empress Njammah dated in 2008 but their relationship ended in 2009 in a highly publicized bitter spat that was filled with negative press and accusations. Their scandals still made news for years even after their relationship ended.
Watch the video below;
[embedded content]
Related Articles
Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusio denies promising US based Elizabeth Odunlami marriage
Ooni of Ife, Oba Adfeyeye Ogunwusio has reacted to the story of a US-based Nigerian lady, Elizabeth Odunlami, who had gone on her Facebook page to
Timaya finally speaks about his relationship with Empress Njamah, and why he took back his car 9years ago
Musician Timaya finally opened up on the real reasons why he collected his car gift to Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah after their relationship crashed. In an interview with OAP
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Politics: Trump joked about a Montana politician body-slamming a reporter as the world waits to hear about the fate of Jamal Khashoggi
President Donald Trump on Thursday praised Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte and called him "my guy" for body slamming a journalist in 2017. "And by
Atiku will defeat Buhari in 2019 – Rev. Mbaka
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Young inventors, innovators at GSTC, Garki win N.2M
By Emmanuel Elebeke Government Science and Technical Collage, Garki, FCT, has won 2018 Young Inventors and Innovators with a cash price of N200, 000 at the
Chelsea stars threatens to leave the club, tells the Blues what they must do for him
- Father of Chelsea star Andreas Christensen has told the club that his son needs active games - He has watched all Chelsea's unbeaten matches
Man in court over alleged negligence, breach of trust
Mararaba (Nasarawa State) – A 43-year-old man, Haruna Garuba, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State, for alleged negligence and
Post Your Comment below: >>