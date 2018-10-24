Timaya finally speaks about his relationship with Empress Njamah, and why he took back his car 9years ago

Musician Timaya finally opened up on the real reasons why he collected his car gift to Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah after their relationship crashed.

In an interview with OAP daddy freeze, Timaya said said that the controversial car was a gift from a another lady and when she found out that he had given it to Empress she wanted her car back and he simply demanded for the car to return to the actual owner.

Timaya and Empress Njammah dated in 2008 but their relationship ended in 2009 in a highly publicized bitter spat that was filled with negative press and accusations. Their scandals still made news for years even after their relationship ended.

